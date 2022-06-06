The Fort Harrison Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (NSSAR) in cooperation with the Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSSDAR) participated in the 7th annual Memorial Day Remembrance program at the JMU Memorial Wall on Memorial Day. Honorary Regent Penny Cummiskey opened the program with welcome and prayer. Fort Harrison Chapter, President Wesley Dove led the program with the Pledge of Allegiance and Past President Tom Pettit led the American's Creed. Printed programs were passed to everyone in attendance. Members from the two chapters read the names of the Fallen Heroes as a bell was tolled for each name by Honorary Regent Linda Dinsmore. Wreaths were laid in front of the monument by Honorary Regent Penny Cummiskey and President Wesley Dove. The benediction was given and the ceremony concluded quietly. Those participating: Honorary Regent Penny Cummiskey, Honorary Regent Linda Dinsmore, President Wesley Dove, Past President Tom Pettit, Norma Sheap, Past President Randy Atkins, Brenda Robey, Past President Kirk Sheap, Karen Craun, Mike Cummiskey, Honorary Regent Judy von Seldeneck, Past President Jonathan Comer, Candace Farthing, David Carpenter, Tom Wetzel, Matthew Phillippi and Cindy Dove.
The Shriners' fraternity was founded in 1872 by a group of Masons. Due to the rapid advancement of the organization, a governing body was needed to oversee the project. On June 6, 1876, the Imperial Council, the original governing body of the Shriners' fraternity, was founded. To honor this historic event, Shriners' International celebrates every June 6 as Shriners' International Awareness Day. The leadership of this organization is mindful that June 6 is also honored as D-Day, the date in 1944 when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy to begin the invasion of mainland Europe and certainly wish to acknowledge and honor those who served our armed forces on that day.
While many historic events often fall on a single day, June 6 has special meaning for our fraternity as well.
Shriners' Hospitals for Children provide medical care for children ages birth to 18 years for spinal and orthopedic conditions, burns and cleft lip/palate repair through its 19 hospitals and three burns units in the United States, Canada and Mexico. All medical care and transportation are provided without concern for the families' ability to pay. The first Shriners' hospital opened in 1922 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Thus, this year marks the 150th anniversary of the founding of Shrincrs and the 100th anniversary of the hospital system.
On this date, all Shriners are asked to raise awareness of this fraternity and its philanthropic endeavors by wearing attire with the Shriners' logo (hats, pins, shirts, etc.), to talk with people within our communities and to reflect on why it is personally important to be a Shriner. By increasing awareness of our fraternity, it is hoped to raise public interest, motivate potential members and inspire current members to become more involved. It is hoped that the public's recognition of this outstanding philanthropic fraternity has been increased by the recent television commercials which showcase current and previous patients who have received medical care through the various Shriners' programs.
The Valley Shrine Club, under the auspices of the ACCA Temple in Richmond, was formed in 1954 and has sponsored many children for medical treatment.
While financial records prior to 1979 are not available, the VSC has raised approximately $820,000 for the Shriners' Hospitals. Our local club would like to thank the many individuals and businesses in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, and surrounding areas for previous donations and hope that future contributions will be as generous and forthcoming.
On this day, Shriners ask the public to honor our history and our mission to improve the lives of children and make the world a better place.
