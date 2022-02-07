The Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg met Tuesday, January 18, 2022, via Zoom. Interim President J.D. Glick presided and 17 Club members attended. President Glick turned the meeting over to member Pam Miller, Development Director, Pleasant View, Inc. who introduced Pleasant View’s Director Kevin Paluszak.
Kevin Paluszak shared Pleasant View’s accomplishments and challenges over the past year, including having to close several homes due largely to concerns over staffing during the pandemic and the desire to provide quality services to our clients. “Our values include treating people with dignity, love and respect, engaging opportunities in the community to foster relationships which facilitate learning and growth of individuals with disabilities. We are a faith-based program that supports individuals with disabilities, bearing in mind their goals for meaningful work relationships and spiritual development.” Pleasant View’s operating principles are to promote independence, value all people, operate with good will, creatively lead in our field, and engage the community. Challenges Pleasant View faced this year include isolation caused by the pandemic, the “great retirement”, hiring in the midst of workforce crises while serving an aging population with changing physical support and accessibility needs, and the added expense of doing business in stressful times. Kevin and Pam both noted that Pleasant View’s connection to the Kiwanis Club has been important and asked members and the general public to remember Pleasant View during The Great Community Give in April and to look for information on their fund-raising golf tournament at Spotswood Country Club, May 20, 2022. They invite sponsors and golfers!
Following the program, it was announced that Massanutten Regional Library will host Kiwanis volunteers to read “Honored Teacher of the Year” essays and submissions, February 15, from 5 - 8 p.m.
The Club will hold two luncheon meetings per month in 2022, the first and third Tuesdays, at Traditions Restaurant when the Club resumes meetings in person. In February, however, meetings will occur the second and third Tuesdays, which is a one-time departure from the regular schedule. President Glick adjourned the meeting at 1:30 p.m.
The Harrisonburg branch of the American Association for University Women watched a Zoom presentation on Saturday, Jan. 22, by Conner Gillespie entitled, "The Wildlife Center of Virginia: From Rescue to Release." On Jan. 29, Darlene Baugh presented the a program on "Protecting Female Inmates from Sexual Assault." The next program is on Feb. 19 at the Meadow Pointe Clubhouse, 491 Pointe Drive, Harrisonburg, from 10 a.m. to noon, where Karina Kline-Gabel will speak on "Educating Virginia Latinas: Preparing the Leaders of the Future." Guests are welcome. Light refreshments will be served. For more information on programs, luncheons, book club and discussion groups, including on how to join AAUW, visit harrisonburg-va.aauw.net. The only requirement for membership is a minimum of a two-year degree or RN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.