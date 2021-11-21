The Virginia Laureate Beta Kappa chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held our meeting at the Sunnyside Retirement Home on November 16, 2021. President Linda Carr called the meeting to order and all repeated the opening ritual. There were 10 members present. October meeting minutes were read.
Standing committees gave their reports. Money was collected for the Blue Ridge Food Bank for Christmas. Refreshments were provided by JoAnn Diehl and Jean Litten.
Our cultural program was provided by Patti Bowman. She was blessed with an opportunity to hear President Jimmy Carter teach Sunday School at Marantha Baptist Church in The Plains, GA. She gave us a delightful overview of her experience.
Meeting was closed with the closing ritual and mizpah.
The November meeting of the Rockingham Luncheon Ruritan Club met on November 17, 2021 at O’Neill’s Grill. President James Driver called the meeting to order at 11:35 a.m. with 17 members present. JoAnn Wenger provided the invocation. Guests were Jeff Roadcap, Rockingham District Lt. Governor and Sandy Cave and Ted Peterson, Ruritan members of Fort Valley.
Following the meal, Sandy Cave, Volunteer Coordinator of Kindred Hospice introduced Ted Peterson, volunteer with veterans in hospice care. Sandy also recognized Rebecca Lane, Rick Keyton and Jeff Roadcap as volunteers. Sandy’s motto is “We cannot add days to their life but we can add life to their days.” Volunteers who visit or call veterans in hospice show appreciation for their service, listen to their stories and care about where they have been and what they have done for our country. Ted Peterson recognized veterans who were present at the meeting by presenting them with a certificate of recognition. Those present included Bobby Good, Ralph Sebrell, Jeff Roadcap and David Grimm. Ruritan pens were presented to the speakers by program chair, Paula Frazier.
The minutes of the October meeting were read and approved. Thank you notes were read. The treasurer’s report was presented which included the profits from the auction and the pork barbeque sandwich sale. The reports were filed.
Committee reports:
Environment: Highway trash pickup was October 21.
Citizenship and Patriotism: Recognition of veterans at November’s meeting.
Membership: the winner of the logo drawing was Ralph Sebrell who was presented with a Rudy Bear.
Program: December meeting will be held at Traditions Family Restaurant on December 17 at 5:30. Members were encouraged to sign up.
Unfinished Business: The Rockingham District convention was on November 6 at Shrinemont. The club received some awards which will be shared at the December meeting.
New Business: Zone 3 is searching for a member to be secretary/treasurer.
The meeting adjourned at 1:00 following the Pledge of Allegiance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.