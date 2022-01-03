The Bridgewater Rotary Club meets on the first, third and fifth Tuesday evenings at the Houff Center at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. The meetings are led by President Charlette McQuilkin. For more information about the Bridgewater Rotary Club visit our Facebook Page or contact us at bridgewaterrotary@gmail.com
At the December 7, 2021 meeting, the Club held elections for the Officers and Board for the 2022-2023 Rotary Year. Elected are:
President - John Morrow
Treasurer - David Huffman
Secretary - Dan Plecker
Past-President - Charlette McQuilkin
Service - Johna McFarland
Foundation - Sam Moore
Membership - Whit Menefee
Publicity - Nadia DaMes
Club Administration - Doug Wine
Club members also wrapped gifts that we funded and Service Chair, Johna McFarland, purchased for a local "Christmas Family" that we "adopt" each year to make their Christmas special. Club members will also collect personal items for "Be a Blessing" at least through the end of the year.
On Dec. 3, 6 and 15, club members worked on a local service project by staining the wooden playground equipment at John Wayland Elementary School. The project was spear-headed by Service Chair, Johna McFarland, and seven other members helped complete the project while also enjoying the fresh air and fellowship.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, the Club held their annual Christmas Banquet at Bridgewater Retirement Community's Houff Center. In addition to great food and fellowship, the Club honored past member, Carlyle Whitelow, by presenting a Rotary Paul Harris award in his memory to the Whitelow family. Carlyle's nephew, Carter, and his family were able to join us from Richmond by Zoom for the presentation. Bill Kyger spoke on how Carlyle truly practiced the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self" and brought joy to all he met. Dan Plecker presented a short history of the Paul Harris award and the tradition of honoring others and also a short photo presentation of Carlyle at work in the Club's activities and in the community. Members ended the evening by singing several Christmas carols, led by guest Mary Kay Adams on the cello.
Beverley Manor Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and General Daniel Morgan Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution sponsored the laying of wreaths for Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Dec. 18, on the graves of Revolutionary War and War of 1812 soldiers. Flags had been placed at each grave. The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution from Winchester provided a Color Guard dressed in period costumes. Eight ceremonial wreaths represented branches of the US Military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, POW/MIA, and US Space Force. Betty Wade led the ceremony. This year, across the country at more than 2,200 participating locations like this one, millions of Americans gathered together safely as one nation to REMEMBER the fallen, HONOR those who serve and their families, and TEACH the next generation the value of freedom. DAR State Historian Nancy Simmons, Mary Ann Stripling, Dorothy Lee Rosen, and Edmund Davidson read names of the 45 Revolutionary soldiers and the 21 War of 1812 soldiers. Several veterans fought in both wars. A number of attendees placed wreaths on their ancestors’ graves.
