The Rockingham Luncheon Ruritan Club (Rockingham District) met on July 20, 11:30 AM, at O’Neill’s Grill in Harrisonburg. The club’s program this month included a presentation by Virginia State Senator Mark Obenshain. Senator Obenshain shared insights of this past year’s legislation plus some key issues coming up in the next legislative session.
Other business included the induction of newest member Nancy Barbour by President David Grimm. Also, a new membership directory was distributed by Vice President Paula Frazier. And we appreciated the visit of the Rockingham District Lt. Governor, Jeff Roadcap.
The meeting ended with Winston Wenger leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance. At this point we divided into group stations to pack 50 gift kits for our homeless community to be distributed by Valley Open Doors. We all enjoyed the opportunity to help make better our community.
The Northeast Neighborhood Association will host the annual National Night Out at the John Wesley United Methodist Church Pavilion at 455 Sterling Street on Tuesday August 2, 2022 at 5:00pm.
National Night Out is a way to celebrate Police and Community Partnerships. Free Food, Fun, and Fellowship. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.