The Alpha Kappa chapter of Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa met on Thursday, January 13th at Asbury Methodist Church at 6 p.m.
During our meal, President Julie Aittama conducted the meeting. Minutes were approved from the November meeting, Deb Mongold gave a treasurer’s report, and Twilla Lambert gave the members altruism ideas. Fraternity Education was the ABC ‘s of Alpha Delta Kappa protocol.
Sharon Helbert collected items for the Blue Ridge District gift basket for the state convention in March. The state convention was discussed and money was approved for our delegate.
The speaker for the evening was our own member, Deb Bontz, who works with the homeless. She provided a bag meal for each of us — the same as she gives out weekly to the homeless. It consisted of a protein, apple sauce, crackers, chips, and a cookie. On any Saturday she gives out 50 cheese burgers from a local drive thru restaurant, and/or 40 bag meals. Over the last two years she has given out 4232 cheeseburgers!
Not only does Deb Bontz give out meals on Saturdays, on Tuesdays and Thursdays she helps them at Asbury Methodist Church, in any way they need, including washing their clothes, letting them take showers, helping them find a place to live, providing them with more clothing.
We also heard from a gentleman who is currently homeless and heard about the barriers he has in finding a job and a place to live.
The meeting concluded with the singing of “The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.”
The Port Republic Ruritans met at Grace Memorial Church on January 4th. The meeting was called to order by Vice-President Debbie Morris. Kim Shepard led the singing of “America” and Steve Saufley offered the invocation. The meal was served by the ladies of the church.
The business session was called to order. Minutes of the last meeting were approved. Committee reports were given. The financial report was approved. Committees gathered in separate groups to work on the budget for 2022. When reports were ready, each committee presented their recommended budgets and the total 2022 Budget was adopted.
Steve Saufley was the winner of the 50/50 raffle. Adam Bowman made some remarks in tribute to his recently deceased grandfather and longtime Club member, William “Bill” Bowman, who will be greatly missed.
There being no further business, the meeting adjourned with the Pledge of Allegiance.
The next meeting will be on the first Tuesday of February and prospective new members are welcome. For info call either 249-4409 or 249-2401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.