In our December 2021 meeting, the Bridgewater Ruritan Club installed 2022 Officers and held our popular annual Christmas Auction. Frank Will of the Citizenship and Patriotism Committee presented the 2021 “Citizens of the Year” award to Shane and Xan Stevens of Mt. Crawford. Shane recently retired from 39 years of teaching and coaching at Bridgewater College and is a long-time Council member and current Vice-Mayor of the Town of Mt. Crawford, and Xan is a commended Senior Communicator at the Harrisonburg - Rockingham Emergency Communications Center. Our next meeting is January 3rd. If you are interested in joining the Ruritans, contact any member, or call 540.674.5431.
Among “silver globes and silver and white ribbon,” the Rockingham Luncheon Ruritan Club met on December 17 at 5:30 at Traditions Family Restaurant with 27 in attendance. Associate Members attending were Robert Frazier and Pam Grimm. Also attending were guests Debbie Grimm, Ed Sandy, Wyatt and Jeremy Holloway, Catelynn Flannagan. Paulo Steinberg and Nancy Cornwell. President James Driver called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m. and welcomed guests who were introduced. JoAnn Wenger provided the invocation.
Following the buffet meal, the motion was made and properly supported to dispense with the reading of the November minutes and the treasurer=s report. Program chair, Paula Frazier introduced the entertainment for the evening who was Paulo Steinbert, a Brazilian and American pianist who is also a JMU professor. Paulo played 3 of his favorite Christmas songs. David Grimm led the group in the singing of 2 Christmas carols.
President James announced awards for 2020-21. The club earned a National Birthday certificate, community service awards—4 golds, 1 silver and the Blue Ribbon award and President’s award.
President James presented the 2021 “Ruritan of the Year” to JoAnn Wenger.
JoAnn Wenger, Past National Secretary, installed the 2022 officers. These are President David Grimm, Vice-President Paula Frazier, Secretary Deborah Black and Treasurer Rick Keyton. Directors are Maria Blair, Jane Keyton and Mary Miller.
The meeting adjourned at 7:30 p.m. following the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Port Republic Ruritans met on December 7 at Grace Memorial Church for their annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner. President Emily Wilson called the meeting to order and welcomed guests.. Kim Sjepard led the singing of "America" and Steve Saufley offered the invocation. The ladies of the church served a delicious meal.
A brief business session was held. The minutes of the last meeting and the financial report were approved. Committee reports were called for, recent correspondence was shared, and Ellen Kaylor and Debbie Morris gave reports on the annual District Convention they had attended as Club representatives.. The c;ub voted to send a donation to Boys and Girls Club.
Steve Saufley led the attendees j in the singing of familiar Christmas Carols and everyone received poinsettias as gifts. The winner of the 50/50 raffle was guest Aiden Laos.
There being no further business, the meeting adjourned with the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Shenandoah County Retired Teachers Association (which also has members who are retired bus drivers, secretaries, instructional assistants, secretaries, custodians, administrators and all other types of retired educators) held the first in-person meeting since 2019 on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Triplett Tech in Mt. Jackson. Over 60 members attended and enjoyed lunch prepared by Chef Paje Cross and her culinary arts students. Melody Shepperd, superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools, was the guest speaker. Officers were elected for 2022-24; they will take office on July 1, 2022. Current officers are Leigh Devier, President; JoAnn Racey, Vice President; Virginia Stultz, Secretary; Adina McInturff, Treasurer; and Ramona Daughterty, Past President.
The next meeting of the group will be a dinner meeting on Tuesday, May 3, 2012, at Peter Muhlenburg Middle School with registration starting at 5:30 pm. A memorial service and scholarship presentation will be done at the May meeting. Reservations will be required to attend.
For information about membership or to pay dues, contact Adina McInturff at turff@shentel.net or 540-933-6676.
