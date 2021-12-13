The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution held their Dec. 8 chapter meeting virtually for all members, associates and prospectives.
The meeting was opened with Ritual to read, followed by a program on Wreaths Across America.
The President General's message was shared and then the link was given for the virtual meeting.
A Memorial started the video for Patriot ancestor Colonel Nathan Gallup, ancestor of Sallie Meffert.
December birthdays were recognized for 11 chapter members with Cares and Concerns for those that are having health issues. The monthly magazine subscription was given away to Sue Finn.
A reminder that all committee reports are due. Committee Chairmen Lesa Calleo, Juanita Brady, Missy Groppel and Susan Plank reported. Treasurer Norma Sheap and Recording Secretary Karen Craun sent in monthly reports. Honorary Regent Eleanor Price reported that she is hosting the Wreaths Across America event in the Woodbine cemetery on 18 December, 12pm at the Little Arlington Memorial, members and public welcome. The virtual meeting was conducted by Regent Penny Cummiskey and closed with benediction and adjournment.
There was no in person chapter meeting on 8 December because of a historic Called meeting by the National Society, ten chapter members attended and participated. The meeting was held at DAR Constitution Hall with a total of 855 members of the society attending. The President General held a holiday reception in the lobby at the conclusion of the meeting.
Members attending the National meeting were: delegates Regent Penny Cummiskey, Honorary Regents Linda Dinsmore, Eleanor Price and Judy von Seldeneck. Non voting members were: Grace Florence, Carolyn Frank, Sherry Leffel, Carol Parker, Janet Sonifrank and Linda Thomas.
