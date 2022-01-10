The Alpha Kappa chapter of Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa met on Thursday, November 11th at Skyline Middle School. The speakers for the evening were a group from "On the Road Collaborative". President and Founder Brent Holsinger told the group about their activities: they are a non-profit youth empowerment organization with a bold vision -building a world where all youth are on the road to realizing their promise. Along with Mr. Holsinger was Kerry Morgan, the coordinator at Harrisonburg High School and Shyanna Davis, a student at Harrisonburg High School, who is in the program. Our community is full of resources and many businesses and organizations assist this group. Since 2015 they have served more than 1000 students in Harrisonburg. They offer after school career enhancement classes at both the high school and middle schools. The help students with academics, leadership and work force skills, college and career knowledge and self-efficiency. After their presentation Alpha Kappa presented them with $635 in gift cards. These monies were collected by the Blue Ridge District at their Founders Day in October and will help with the continuity of the program.
Following a delicious meal a business meeting was conducted by president Julie Aittima. Jenny Schlabach has stepped down as Secretary and Beeper Coffman has stepped in to the office for the remainder of her term.
Plans were made for a Christmas Dinner at the home of Janet Shank in December. Sharon Helbert shared that our district has to provide a gift basket for auctioning at the state convention in March.
The closing activity was singing "The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa".
