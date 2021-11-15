On October 19th Greenvale Garden Club met at Linda Wine’s home. Upon arrival Club members and guests arranged succulents, berries, pine cones, nuts and dried items on the tops of pumpkins provided. Afterward, Linda Wine and Janet Thompson served a taco salad dinner, with pumpkin dessert, cookies and coffee which refreshed and delighted Club members. President Liz Lawson then called a business meeting to order with the reading of the collect. Treasurer Lucinda Eye passed around October’s financial report, in which a memorial gift was given to the club in honor of Carolyn Whetsel. Lucinda also passed around a photo of the red bud tree that was planted by EyeDeal Landscaping at Cooks Creek Presbyterian in remembrance of Betty Blue Miller. Linda Wine announced that half of Swoope Road has been cleaned of all garbage, including a car door which has been one of her largest finds. President Liz Lawson gave a report on the Shenandoah District meeting that was held the week before, she also made the club aware of a new garden pest, the Spotted Lantern Fly. She passed around information about destroying the fly and their eggs. Afterwards she continued with a horticulture report about invasive shrubs, how to dry hydrangea blooms, and how to clean vases with denture tablets. A thank you card from Laura Powell at Bridgewater Retirement Community regarding the dahlia arrangements the club delivered, was passed around for club members to view.
The Port Republic Ruritans met on November 2nd.at Grace Memorial Church for their annual Veterans' Appreciation Dinner. Vice President Debbie Morriss welcomed guests and called the meeting to order. Steve Saufley led the singing of "America" and offered the invocation. The meal was served by the ladies of the church. The ham for the meal was donated by Monica Good, and Cargill donated the turkey.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club meets on the first, third and fifth Tuesday evenings at the Houff Center at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. The meetings are led by Charlette McQuilkin. For more information about the Bridgewater Rotary Club visit our Facebook Page or contact us at bridgewaterrotary@gmail.com
At our Oct. 5, meeting, we performed our semi-annual highway clean-up on Va. 257 between U.S. 11 and Interstate
At our Oct. 21 meeting, we welcomed Meghan Schenker-Fulcher as our speaker. Meghan was a Rotary spouse who decided to start a Rotary "satellite" club affiliated with the Harrisonburg Club that would be more diverse, have less formal meetings and do more service projects. They started in September, 2019 with 20 "founders “and now have 38 members. Satellite clubs can be started by Rotarians, as well as non-Rotarians, with a minimum of eight members. They are working to become a "separate" club in the near future. Ms. Schenker-Fulcher gave three personal strategies for increasing membership: 1. sending out surveys for ideas and candidates, 2. starting a satellite club and 3. forming a panel or board or more informal process for soliciting ideas from community members on what Rotary is doing and can be doing better to serve the needs of the community. We were delighted to have Peter Barlow as a guest of Ellen Layman and a visiting Rotarian from the Stone Mountain, GA club, Anthony Manetta.
Also at the meeting, members did a quick service project of placing labels with individual student names into dictionaries. These dictionaries will be present to 3rd grade students at John
Wayland and Ottobine Elementary Schools and Blue Ridge Christian School at a later date. And, Carter Ritchie was welcomed as the club's newest member. Carter was sponsored by Whit Menefee.
81. We were delighted that the rain held off and also to have the help of 11 students from the Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity at Bridgewater College to help with the clean-up. Many hands made light work and afterwards, we all enjoyed delicious Bob-A-Rea's pizza and great fellowship at Oakdale Park.
