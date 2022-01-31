The Zone 2 Ruritans had their first meeting of the year on January 19th. It was held at the Thomas House Restaurant in Dayton. Most of the Zone Club Presidents where present. Zone Governor Rick Keyton open the meeting with the Members lntroducing themselves. After the meal, Governor Rick had the Club President’s to give an report on their upcoming fundraiser’s. Most reported to be planning on having Chicken BarBQ, BarBQ Pork Butt sales, Lawn Parties, and working their food booths during the Rockingham County Fair. Governor Rick went over the new National Ruritan By-Laws that was pasted at the National Convention. Governor reminded that all Club Officers needs to be trained by March 1st. The future meetings dates was announced. Governor Rick read the Treasure Report. After the Pledge of Allegiance the meeting was adjourned, Next Meeting will be March 16. The Clubs in the Zone will be delivering Dictionaries and to the Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City elementary schools.
Rocktown Camera Club held its meeting January 24 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High Street, Harrisonburg. Members shared their photos of various downtown sites listed by the Arts Council of the Valley. Joe Laughland provided an overview of tripods and the features to be considered when buying a tripod. The monthly photo challenge theme was "Oldies but Goodies."
Club meetings are open to anyone interested in photography. For further details, visit rocktowncameraclub.blogspot.com
Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) is an international sorority for outstanding female educators. The Alpha Omicron Chapter ADK chapter in Shenandoah County is giving a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving student who demonstrates initiative, good character, motivation, a pleasant personality, leadership, and good citizenship. Students who apply must be an education major or planning to declare education as a major. Current teachers may also apply. Applicants may reapply for the scholarship each year. The recipient of the scholarship will be notified in May, 2022; however, the money will be awarded no sooner than August prior to the junior year in college after proof of being an education major is provided to Alpha Omicron. Applicants may be male or female but must be a resident of Shenandoah County. The scholarship committee will consider grades, activities and financial need. Applications are available in high school guidance offices in Shenandoah County. A one page essay on why the applicant is interested in the teaching profession or taking additional coursework is part of the application. Completed applications must be sent along with a copy of the applicant's transcript and two letters of recommendation from adults not related to the applicant to Maryann Sherry, 397 Greenwalt Road, Maurertown, VA 22644, by 4 pm on April 1.
