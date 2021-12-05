The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will participate in a Wreaths Across America program organized by Honorary Regent Eleanor Price. She has organized the program for her project for the NSDAR New Horizon course.
The wreath laying ceremony will take place on Wreaths Across America Day, 18 December at 12 pm in Woodbine Cemetery at the "Little Arlington Monument," rain or shine. Eight wreaths will be presented representing each branch of our armed forces. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery started in 1992. The mission - Remember, Honor, Teach.
For more information contact: Eleanor Price, 540-433-0539
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.