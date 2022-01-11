Usually, early afternoons are quiet at a day care and preschool on Neff Avenue.
However, the school’s lower building buzzed with the sounds of kids stirring over the rush of ocean noises and the lull of hypnotic music playing from speakers.
“Today’s a typical Monday except a little amped up since we were off on Friday because of the snow,” said Heather Cheshire, principal and co-director of Good Shepherd School and Day Care. “[The kids] are a little extra excited today.”
As the restless toddlers woke up, they groggily gathered in their classrooms for an afternoon snack.
In the vestibule of the main office, a paper cutout displays the text of Proverbs 22:6 in black letters.
“Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it,” the cutout reads.
Caryn and Rev. Nick Kozel, a husband and wife, opened the school nearly 30 years ago to the day. Though Caryn Kozel died of cancer in March and Nick Kozel doesn’t run the school anymore, the basic idea they started with lives on.
Their son, Nick Kozel Jr., president of Dominion Educational Ministries Inc., the nonprofit that operates the school, said that proverb guided their school from the start.
“I distinctly remember that being there from the beginning,” Kozel said. “Not necessarily the cutout that’s on the wall there, but I know that Proverbs 22:6 was one of the original founding principles.”
On Jan. 20, 1992, the Christian day care for infants and toddlers and an in-person K-8 program opened on Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg.
Caryn and Rev. Nick Kozel had backgrounds in Christian education, and Rev. Nick Kozel had a background in music education, according to Nick Kozel Jr. They wanted to provide a Christian school of their own and they thought Harrisonburg would be the perfect location.
A year later, the school expanded to its second location on Neff Avenue. In 1996, the school opened a third campus in Waynesboro.
The school that started with just nine children has grown to serving between 300 and 400 children in the past few years.
The preschool, day care and kindergarten are pretty standard.
The grade school program is unique in that it operates on a special curriculum that promotes independent learning, according to Cheshire.
From her colorful office, cluttered with artwork, books and stuffed tote bags, Cheshire excitedly described how the school offers merit rewards for the elementary students, including an upcoming trip to Horizon’s Edge Sports Campus and a Merit Store, where students can turn in “Merit Bucks” for prizes.
Caryn Kozel ran the administrative side of the school. Kozel Jr. said her legacy is the school’s emphasis on Christianity and focus on individual attention.
When Caryn Kozel was diagnosed with cancer, Kozel Jr. offered to take on more of the administrative side of the nonprofit. He said he’d been doing accounting for the school for years as a way to help out.
Kozel Jr. said he thinks she’d be proud that her goals for the school have lived on.
“She was very concerned about making sure the kids were well cared for. I think that’s definitely the case,” Kozel Jr. said. “That would be very high on her list.”
Kozel Jr., who attended the school for a few years and whose three children attended the school, said his dad loved to engage and play with the students.
“My dad seems to be certainly at home running around with the kids on the playground or teaching Bible class,” Kozel Jr. said. “I remember one time he slipped and fell on the playground and dislocated his finger. He enjoyed just being with the kids, teaching the kids and that type of thing.”
Kozel Jr. said his parents might not be surprised the school lasted 30 years.
“They poured themselves into it in such a way I think they would like it to have,” Kozel Jr. said.
While the leadership has shifted over from Caryn and Nick Kozel Sr. to Nick Kozel Jr. and the team of three co-directors, Kozel Jr. said the school’s foundation is what set it up for success.
“The whole idea of trying to build up Christian values and also educational when they’re young, that sets a good foundation as they grow up and go through life,” Kozel Jr. said.
The caring environment is something Jessie Jenkins, an assistant teacher, said she’s felt since she started working at the school four months ago.
“The Christian aspect is why I really like [this school],” Jenkins said. “I get to bring my boys to school with me. They’re in the classroom next door. I like all the teachers that work here because I get to be friends with them and I get to work with them.”
