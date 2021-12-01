Colonial Athletic Association Basketball Standings

MEN

Team;Conference;Overall

James Madison;0-0;6-2

Charleston;0-0;5-2

Delaware;0-0;5-3

Towson;0-0;4-3

Northeastern;0-0;4-4

Drexel;0-0;3-3

UNCW;0-0;3-3

Hofstra;0-0;3-4

Elon;0-0;2-6

William & Mary;0-0;1-6

Tuesday

UNCG 74, Elon 61

Delaware 75, LIU 67

Northeastern 66, Detroit Mercy 56

Charleston 81, Tulane 77

Today

Norfolk State at UNCW, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Eastern Mennonite at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Delaware State, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, 7 p.m.

LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.

Friday

Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

WOMEN

Team;Conference;Overall

Delaware;0-0;6-1

Towson;0-0;6-1

Elon;0-0;5-1

Drexel;0-0;5-2

Northeastern;0-0;4-2

William & Mary;0-0;4-2

Hofstra;0-0;3-2

Charleston;0-0;3-3

James Madison;0-0;3-3

UNCW;0-0;1-5

Tuesday

Georgia Southern 85, Charleston 65

Drexel 67, Dartmouth 44

Today

Boston University at Northeastern, 11 a.m.

UNCW at Winthrop, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Delaware at Columbia, 11 a.m.

Charleston at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 7 p.m.

James Madison at George Washington, 7 p.m.

