March 23
A Red Cross blood drive is scheduled at the American Legion Post 22 in Luray from noon - 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. Additional blood drives are scheduled from noon – 5 p.m. on April 12, May 25 and June 7. All eligible donors, especially platelet donors and blood donors with type O blood, are urged to make an appointment. Eligible donors can schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. Donors should have their Red Cross blood donor card, or another form of identification available.
March 24
A “Back the Blue” barbecue fundraiser is planned from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, at the Luray Volunteer Fire Department. The meal, which may be eaten at the fire hall or boxed to go, will include barbecue, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, dessert and drink. Cost is $15, which will benefit the Page County Sheriff’s Office Foundation.
“Comedy Tonight 4,” a series of short skits featuring local residents, has been scheduled with performances on March 24-26 at Trackside Theater in Luray. For more information, contact 540-743-1099.
March 25
The Luray Volunteer Fire Department will hold a “Gun Party” fundraiser beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Tickets for the event are $100 each, which includes a ribeye steak dinner, catered by The Valley Cork, along with two drinks. A complete list of prizes will be posted by the fire department. Proceeds from the event benefit LVFD. For more information, contact Ben Jenkins at 540-742-1362 or Ryan Gaunt at 540-742-1365, or email LFDGunParty@gmail.com.
A garden workday is planned from 9 a.m. - noon on Saturday, March 25, at all three Page County community gardens — in Stanley at 235 Medical Drive, in Luray at Page Memorial Hospital, and in Shenandoah at 505 Williams Avenue. To volunteer or for more information, email pageallianceforcommunityaction@gmail.com.
March 31
Colonial Williamsburg will be offering CW Lights, a special limited-time evening event, from March 31 through April 22 in the world-class Governor’s Palace Gardens! The iconic gardens, normally unavailable to the public after 5 p.m., will be transformed into an illuminated open air experience. Visitors will be able to enjoy an immersive walking tour accompanied by different 18th century music performances each night, with lights creating different colors, patterns, and effects throughout the grounds.This magical family-friendly event is a great way for Colonial Williamsburg visitors to explore the outdoors and the Gardens’ springtime blooms. Event tickets are available for purchase on the official CW website www.colonialwilliamsburg.org/events/cw-lights/. It is located at 101 Visitor Center Drive, Williamsburg.
April 1
The Luray Ruritan Club will hold a chicken barbecue on Saturday, April 1. Cost is $5.50 per half and will be ready for pick up at 10 a.m. across from The Rec Center on West Main Street and at Dollar General on East Main Street in Luray. Proceeds benefit the Ruritan Club’s community projects.
The Town of Stanley has planned a combined outdoor event for children 12 and younger on Saturday, April 1, at the Hawksbill Recreation Park. Trout fishing, sponsored by the Stanley Police Department, is scheduled from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. An Easter Egg Hunt will get under way at noon, with face painting and other activities planned from noon - 3 p.m. For more information, contact the Stanley Town Office at 540-778-3454.
April 2
Graves Chapel Cemetery Association in Stanley will hold its annual association meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the chapel. The meeting is open to all lot owners and relatives of lot owners masks are optional.
April 8
A Free Community Easter Egg Hunt will take place 1 p.m. at Big Gem Park 736 Fourth Street, Shenandoah. The event is sponsored by Christ United Methodist Community Focus Group.There will be areas in the park designated for certain age groups to hunt eggs. Please bring your own basket/bag.
Another Free Community Easter Egg Hunt will have groups for ages 0-2, 3-7 and 8-12. Prizes for each age group will be available and refreshments will be served. Shenandoah Moose Lodge #2176 1675 US Hwy 340 S, Shenandoah.
April 9
Luray Singing Tower, Easter sunrise service will begin 7 a.m. April 9, with guest speaker Pastor Timothy Scott. The service is sponsored by Luray Commandery 19. In case of rain service moves to Main Street Baptist Church.
April 29
The Stanley Volunteer Fire Department and Luray Boy Scout Troop 100 will hold a fishing tournament from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, along the Hawksbill Greenway, at the SVEC parking lot. Early registration at a cost of $30 is set from March 1 through April 14; from April 15-29 registration is $40. For registration information, contact the Stanley fire hall. In case of high water, event will be rescheduled for May 6. Proceeds will benefit both groups.
May 27
New to this year’s Memorial Festival, hosted by the town of Shenandoah, will be a craft show and yard sale on Saturday, May 27. Spaces are available for $10 (10x20), with a $35 charge for food vendors. To register or for more information, contact Bobbi Jo Good at 540-810-6113 or email Brenda Haggett at efgva@yahoo.com.
