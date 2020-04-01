An anonymous donor has offered to match up to $20,000 worth of donations to The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, according to Revlan Hill, the executive director.
That means another $40,000 could quickly be raised for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Response Fund, she said.
The fund, which was established more than a week ago, is jointly run by United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and the foundation to raise money for those who are experiencing economic hardship due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are in a need so we really are asking those who can give to this fund so people have the basic essentials like food and shelter,” Hill said.
Over $140,000 has been raised for the fund so far, according to Hill.
“When I think about those folks who right now don’t have a paycheck coming in, what that means to them is food on the table and the ability to pay their rent,” Hill said.
Over the week ending March 14, five jobless claims had been filed from Rockingham County and a dozen in Harrisonburg. By March 21, 245 Rockingham County residents and 340 Harrisonburg residents had filed jobless claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, according to the most recent local data available.
Similar spikes in jobless claims were also seen in Augusta, Shenandoah and Page counties.
Chester Bradfield, of Bridgewater, is one of the area residents who has donated to the fund, but declined to say how much he has given.
“I wish I had more to donate because I believe in it,” Bradfield said.
He liked the idea when he found out about the fund and has supported both organizations for years.
“They have the ability to see the big picture needs of the community rather than my individual snapshot,” he said.
Bradfield, who ran the company that became Good Printers Inc., has lived in the Valley since moving to the area 44 years ago.
He said he believes the Valley’s community spirit is one of the best in the country.
“This fund gives us hope for the future and resilience and the opportunity to all win this thing together,” Bradfield said.
