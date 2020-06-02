The COVID-19 pandemic cut short school for everyone, whether in primary school or higher education, for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
However, colleges and universities are looking to the fall semester for ways that they can safely reopen for in-person classes and residence life.
Eastern Mennonite University publicly announced Monday that it would be reopening in the fall. This is contingent on the recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health, as well as Gov. Ralph Northam. But as things stand currently, with businesses reopening and larger gatherings being allowed, it is the plan to reopen campus in the fall, said Lauren Jefferson, spokesperson for EMU.
For the past few months a committee of 60 administrators, faculty, staff and students have been collaborating on six teams to address university operations, including enrollment, teaching and learning, student life, faculty and staff, budget and infrastructure.
The teams have been specifically tasked with contingency planning in their areas, from the best-case scenario of progressive, consistent improvement and lowering infection rates through the summer and fall, to a middle-case scenario of late resurgence in the fall, and finally, the worst-case scenario of ongoing waves of resurgence.
Any number of learning environments may be adopted in the fall, with students' and faculty members' safety being at the forefront of any decision.
EMU's incoming Class of 2024 is set to exceed last year's incoming class.
Response to the announcement that EMU will reopen in the fall has been cautiously optimistic, Jefferson said.
Dean of Students Shannon Dycus hosted a virtual town hall event with students the same evening the announcement came out.
"Students are both excited and conscious of the realities of returning to campus," Dycus said. "Being together is central to EMU community, in living and learning. We discussed the ways this will look different and how we can adapt both our culture and our practices towards communal health."
Faculty Senate President Mark Sawin, professor of history, said: "EMU faculty recognize that there is a huge amount of uncertainty going into this fall semester, but they're committed to finding the best ways to provide courses and connections for their students."
This summer, many professors are working on ways to adapt their courses to "Hyflex" models, allowing them to function well in person, online, synchronously and asynchronously.
"This is a major challenge and a serious learning curve for many of us, but we recognize that this effort is necessary, especially given EMU's long commitment to providing not just a great education, but also a strong community for students," Sawin said.
James Madison University has also announced its intention to reopen in the fall, said Caitlyn Read, spokesperson for the university.
"We have been planning on that from the onset," she said. A contingency task force has been meeting since mid-March when most businesses, colleges and organizations began shutting down.
Everything is contingent on recommendations, just as EMU is planning, but currently JMU will reopen in mid-August and will follow the same semester schedule as in the past.
More communication about reopening and safety measures will be coming out later this week after Northam gives his guidelines for reopening at the K-12 grade level and at the higher education level.
It is also the intention of Bridgewater College to reopen in the fall, according to a press release on the school's website.
"We are planning to return for on-campus learning as scheduled in August and have assembled a College Reopening Task Force covering key areas of campus operation to develop plans for that return," the press release said.
The task force is being led by Provost Leona Sevick and Dean of Students Leslie Frere, and they are charged with developing plans around the likely scenarios BC might face when students and faculty are back together.
Blue Ridge Community College has not announced plans for this fall, but spokesperson Bridget Baylor anticipates this will be made known in the next week or two.
