Augusta County Fire and Rescue has requested donations of personal protective equipment from the public as its own supply begins to diminish, according to a Tuesday press release.
It is asking for medical, surgical, dust, N95 and homemade face masks as well as protective gowns and tyvek suits. It is also imploring the public for hand sanitizer, with 60% or more alcohol, and disinfect wipes along with other cleaners.
The above supplies can be dropped off at 115 Dick Huff Lane in Verona on Thursday between 5 and 7 p.m. and Mondays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
-- Staff Reports
