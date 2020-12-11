Not every player Grant Golden’s size has adjusted well to the evolving nature of college basketball. But Richmond’s 6-10, 255-pound forward has thrived.
Golden, a second-team All-Atlantic 10 pick last season, is on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list this season as one of the sport’s top big men. With his Spiders 4-0 heading into Sunday’s game at No. 11 West Virginia, Golden leads Richmond in scoring at 15.3 points per game to go along with 6.5 rebounds a night.
As many programs install offenses that place five players on the perimeter and leave the lane empty, players like Golden are worth their weight in gold.
Golden, who lists Winchester as his hometown and played at Sherando High School in Stephens City before finishing his prep career at St. James in Hagerstown, Md., is a true inside-out presence. He’s skilled enough to step out and knock down 3-pointers, where he’s shooting 60-percent this season, and also burly enough to bang with the best of them on the block.
He said he started preparing for this style at a young age.
“The coaches that I worked with and guys I worked out with, they made sure they preached the idea that you are not a center, you’re not a five man. You are a basketball player,” Golden, whose mother Ellen, graduated from Harrisonburg High School, said. “We were trying to make sure I worked on everything, not just being on the block every time.”
That’s made him a perfect fit at Richmond, where coach Chris Mooney has been running the Princeton offense for years.
“It’s easy, especially when you are young and so much bigger than everybody, to just get stuck down there and sort of dominate on pure height,” Golden said. “I was lucky to have a bunch of people sort of stretch it out and make me work on a lot of things that at the time I wasn’t super comfortable with. Now I’m super lucky to be here at Richmond running the Princeton where, one through five, everybody has to be able to dribble, shoot, handle the ball and make decisions.”
But the Spiders may need Golden to function more like a true center, especially on the defensive end, when they travel to West Virginia. While five-out offenses are popping up all over the country, the Mountaineers have two All-Big 12 big men in Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe who like to play in the paint.
“Just such big bodies and such relentless rebounders,” Mooney said of the WVU duo. “They are so good at it. Their willingness to play two big-bodied interior players is unique in this day and age. But they put so much pressure on you on the backboard. When the ball goes up on the rim they have multiple guys in good position to get the ball.”
PUSHING PAUSE
While 87 percent of the men’s college basketball programs across the country are currently active, this week Virginia became the third program in the commonwealth to put its program on hold after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
The Cavaliers joined George Mason and James Madison on pause, leading to postponements of games against William & Mary, Wake Forest and Michigan State. William & Mary was scheduled to return from its own coronavirus shutdown, having only played one game so far this season, a loss to Old Dominion on Nov. 28.
JMU is currently scheduled to play its next game on Dec. 19 at East Carolina. George Mason is scheduled to play host to Coppin State on Dec. 16. Dukes coach Mark Byington said the JMU and Mason staffs have been in conversations about possibly rescheduling their non-conference rivalry game, which was originally supposed to be played today in Richmond, for later in the season.
COMMONWEALTH TOP 5
The weekly power ranking of the state’s top programs:
1. RICHMOND (4-0)
The Spiders victory at Kentucky has lost some luster as the Wildcats continue to struggle, but a perfect record is a perfect record and Richmond has added a couple of solid wins against mid-major powers in the meantime.
2. VIRGINIA TECH (4-1)
Was the ultra impressive neutral court victory an outlier for the Hokies? Or was it getting blown off their own home court by Penn State? Mike Young’s team drops from the top spot, but can solidify itself as a for-real ACC threat against an undefeated Clemson team on Tuesday.
3. VIRGINIA (3-1)
The Cavaliers go on pause facing some questions. Virginia has been inconsistent on offense as it tries to work in new sets and needed overtime to escape Kent State at home. Tony Bennett’s track record indicates the Cavs will figure it out in time, but as of right now things still look a little shaky in Charlottesville.
4. VCU (4-2)
Factor in what happened when Penn State visited Virginia Tech and won by 20, perhaps it’s time to give the Rams more credit for losing at the buzzer on the road against the Nittany Lions. Relying on a freshman point guard in Ace Baldwin, VCU could get better and better as the season goes on.
5. LIBERTY (4-3)
All three of the Flames losses have come to Power 5 competition, the most recent a close one at Missouri. You’d have to put Ritchie McKay’s squad at the top of the list of favorites in the Atlantic Sun at this point.
WORTH MENTIONING, VMI: It’s been a real struggle for Dan Earl in his time in Lexington, but there are hints so far the Keydets might have what it takes to challenge in the Southern Conference this season. VMI has just one Division I win this season, but have been relatively competitive against Penn State and Virginia Tech. Sunday’s game against Hampton should be a good gauge of where the Keydets really stand.
