The COVID-19 pandemic continues to force changes and adjustments in many aspects of local education and for area school divisions.
The biggest change that Rockingham County Public Schools is facing is the possible loss of state funding after having approved a budget for 2020-21.
Gov. Ralph Northam submitted amendments to the state budget by midnight on Saturday. While it is unknown what those budget amendments are, they most definitely will result in less money for school divisions, said Oskar Scheikl, superintendent for Rockingham County Public Schools.
"It's likely going to result in the elimination in his amendments of any new spending," Scheikl said.
The funding that would have helped pay for teacher raises will likely be eliminated, which will likely mean that the school division will not be able to fund them this year, and might need to find additional sources to make up for the decrease in revenue.
In the next few days, RCPS and school divisions across the state will be receiving something called a Calc tool from the Department of Education, which will allow school divisions to access their revised funding based on the governor's budget amendments.
From there, RCPS will have a clearer picture of funding and what needs to be adjusted to balance the budget. Currently, the budget is awaiting approval by the Board of Supervisors.
Much of the additional funding the school division has been expecting from the state was to be used for additional positions, including mental health professionals. Scheikl said that the last time the division faced cuts, the first thing to go were crisis counselors.
"I am unwilling to do that again," Scheikl said, adding that when students return to the classroom, hopefully in the fall, they are going to need mental health resources. Even if there isn't enough funding for all the new positions, Scheikl said he will not cut from what currently exists.
In other changes due to COVID-19, families that qualify for free and reduced meals due to income will be eligible to receive debit cards for groceries from the state. This will not replace the school division's current meal plan, but will supplement it.
The Boys and Girls Club is heading an effort to possibly use some of the school sites for child care for children of essential workers. This is still in the talking phase, Scheikl said.
The school division is also working to make 3D-printed face shields for local hospitals and clinics. It has also been collecting up all hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes that can be donated to fire and rescue departments.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools has had one confirmed case of COVID-19 by a teacher, according to Superintendent Michael Richards. Rockingham County Public Schools has not had any confirmed cases, Scheikl said. Some staff have chosen to self-quarantine out of caution.
Like RCPS, Harrisonburg has been working to 3D-print face shields. The printers from the middle schools and high school have been moved into the homes of teachers, who have been cranking out shields for the hospital.
In addition, counseling services for students, particularly those with needs, have increased, Richards said.
"Mental health professionals have been reaching out to students electronically," he said.
Meal delivery services are continuing as usual, twice a week. When the Mobile Cafe was forced to close due to social distancing guidelines, there was an uptick in pickup participants, Richards said.
