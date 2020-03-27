While many people are stuck working from home or laid off because businesses have had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be hard to find ways to help during this time.
Ken Bell had time to think about this conundrum.
An owner of two small businesses himself, Bell wanted to find a way that people could help their local businesses without spending money and without leaving home.
"I own Tradeshowdirect and Rocktown Bicycles in Harrisonburg. As you can imagine, I am experiencing devastating economic impact to my businesses," Bell said. "I have been wondering what everyone can do to help small business and my co-worker Jake McIntyre and I have created the 2020 small business review challenge."
What is the 2020 business review challenge? Bell and McIntyre are hoping people will commit to writing 20 online reviews every day for 20 days. These reviews will remain online long after the crisis is gone, benefiting small businesses for many years.
"We have created a graphic and text for people to post and share," Bell said. "Our hope is that this goes viral and millions of reviews will be written across the country."
Some of the efforts to help local businesses include picking up curbside food and products or having them delivered. Other suggestions include buying gift cards to use once pandemic has subsided and businesses have reopened.
However, Bell said, some people are worried about where or when they are going to get their next paycheck and might not be able to help in a financial way.
Leaving reviews costs nothing and doesn't require leaving the house, he said.
"It only takes a few minutes every day," Bell said.
He suggests using Google, Yelp or Travel Advisor to leave reviews, but says the greatest impact will come from leaving Google reviews.
While this is meant to benefit businesses locally, it doesn't have to just be local shops and restaurants that are reviewed. If you took a trip to the beach last year, review those places you stopped at while there, Bell said.
"They're hurting just the same," he said.
Bell has been getting the word out about the 2020 business review challenge on social media and said he would like to see the trend pick up steam nationwide.
"This is something that could really help people once we come out of this crisis," Bell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.