At a work session Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg City School Board got an update on how COVID-19 will affect the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, but there are still a lot of unknowns.
Despite approving a budget that included raises for employees, and 37.5 new full-time positions, the drop in state revenue due to sales tax and a loss of revenue at the state level is affecting that budget, said School Board Chair Andy Kohen.
The board has not approved a revised budget since the numbers are not finalized.
"Quoting numbers would be silly at this point," Kohen said.
While there will be some additional funding due to the CARES Act, it will not offset what school divisions are anticipating as a significant decrease in revenue.
It is recommended that 17.5 of the 37.5 new positions originally approved in the budget be frozen at this time. Employees will also not see the approved raises in July, as originally planned. Raises are being deferred, but for how long is hard to say, Kohen said.
Until City Council approves its budget, which encompasses the school division's operating budget, the School Board won't know how much local revenue will be cut.
The situation is fluid and more information is being gleaned daily, but Kohen said he's hoping the School Board will have more concrete information before the next school board meeting.
The only budget that is fairly stable is the nutrition budget, which is separate from the operating budget. Because the nutrition budget is almost completely federally funded, unlike the operating budget which receives only a small portion of revenue from the federal level, it is stable.
The nutrition budget includes pay raises for staff and those will happen, Kohen said.
"Those are equity increases that are essential," he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected construction of the new high school.
On April 21 the HCPS School Board voted to suspend work on the new high school project due to the city's lost revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The School Board will meet again virtually June 2.
