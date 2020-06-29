The Harrisonburg School Board will review and vote on a plan for reopening school in the fall at a work session on Tuesday.
In mid-March the governor announced that students would be not returning to the classroom for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The end of the school year arrived with little fanfare for most, and a vastly different graduation for seniors.
Now, school divisions, families and teachers are looking to the fall and whether the 2020-21 school year will “return to normal” or if the need for social distancing to keep teachers and students safe will affect the school year.
In the last few weeks, Gov. Ralph Northam has announced his plan for reopening school in phases beginning with summer school. Phase 3 is the most open phase that’s been announced and it involves reopening school in the fall, but with a 6-foot distance between students and teachers.
This poses many challenges for school divisions in a variety of ways, and a task force for Harrisonburg City Public Schools has been working to create a plan for reopening school in the fall. It was presented to Superintendent Michael Richards last week.
Richards has been reviewing the plan and will present it to the School Board for review and approval at a virtual work session on Tuesday.
A video of the meeting can be found on the School Board website following the 5:30 p.m. meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.