James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne said he’s pondering the same circumstance many of his athletic director colleagues around the country are also thinking about.
COVID-19 has already forced the NCAA to cancel March Madness and all spring sports. The next major event on the collegiate sports calendar is the start of the football season.
The Dukes, last year’s runner up in the FCS, are scheduled to open Sept. 5 at home in Harrisonburg against Colonial Athletic Association foe Delaware, but Bourne told the Daily News-Record he’s unsure how the coronavirus will affect Saturdays in the fall.
Spring football practice at JMU was already wiped out due to coronavirus concerns.
“It’s hard to tell,” Bourne said when asked whether or not the football season is in jeopardy. “It’s all about the spread of the virus and how it’s contained and controlled, and then what happens with a vaccine that could be administered to help inoculate the public.
“But I think anytime that you look at an event, where you’re drawing a lot of people into a venue and they’re within a close proximity to each other then you’d have to be incredibly cautious and doing what’s right for your fans and the people around you.”
Bridgeforth Stadium holds 24,877 fans and JMU had an average attendance of 22,144 during the regular season last year. The Dukes have the largest home stadium in the Colonial Athletic Association, but FBS venues are much bigger. Virginia’s Scott Stadium holds 61,500 and Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium seats 65,632, but those even pale in comparison to historic cathedrals filled each week like Michigan Stadium (107,601) and Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium (102,455).
And typically decisions with ramifications for all of college football begin at the FBS.
“Right now it’s early and we don’t know what those impacts [of the virus] would be,” Bourne said, “but we have to open up the lenses and consider all options.”
Earlier this week, CBS Sports reported college football stakeholders have already started the process to see what the season could look like if teams return to campus on Jun. 1, July 1 and Aug. 1. WatchStadium.com surveyed FBS athletic directors who made suggestions of starting the season in October or November and continuing through the spring semester. The same report proposed the ideas of cancelling non-conference games to go to conference-only schedules as well as the possibility of playing games without fans in the stands.
For the season to start as planned, Bourne said, he has a timeframe in mind for when normalcy would have to return – i.e. players and coaches on campus preparing for the campaign.
“I think start looking at that mid-summer timeline,” Bourne said. “And if we’ve not made some provisions by then, it’d be very difficult to make sure that student-athletes are in the condition and shape that they need to compete effectively.”
If choices in regard to the college football season have to be made, those decisions have to be done at the national level according to Bourne.
“It’s a big-picture issue,” he said. “… The reason I would say it has to be done nationally is because if some institutions are bringing students back and allowing them to train, and others weren’t afforded the same opportunity, that really hurts your level playing field. So it needs to be done in unison and with a level of competitiveness involved in the final decision.”
JMU finished 14-2 last year, winning the CAA outright and appearing in the FCS national championship for the third time in four years.
According to the US Department of Education Equity in Athletics Data Analysis, JMU generated $10,649,299 in revenue from football during the 2018-19 academic year – the most generated by any school in the FCS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.