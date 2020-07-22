Dayton has, for the first time, canceled its largest annual festival, Dayton Days, which typically draws several tens of thousands of people to the small Rockingham County town.
“The Town of Dayton held out hope for as long as we felt possible to make the extremely difficult decision to postpone,” said Christa Hall, the planning and zoning administrator, in an email.
Roughly 40,000 people attended last year’s event, more than 25 times the number of people who live in Dayton. Many of the guests travel from out of Rockingham County or Virginia to Dayton for the event.
The autumn festival has been going for 40 years, but now the 41st Annual Dayton Days Autumn Celebration is planned for Oct. 2, 2021, according to the town’s website.
Under current COVID-19 guidelines, the event’s crowd would not be allowed to exceed 1,000 people, and the event guests not from the same household would have to stay 10 feet away from one another, event volunteers and town staff would have to constantly clean, tables, golf carts and portable toilet facilities, in addition to numerous other considerations and measures the town would have to prepare, pay or plan for, according to Dayton’s website.
“We do not want to be responsible for an outbreak, especially given the expected crowd size and distance people travel,” the website stated. “In addition to endangering public health, it would harm the reputation of the town and its much loved event.”
Hall said the event is not a revenue generator for the town’s coffers.
“We are more concerned about our local businesses and the revenue that they will lose from not having the event, which we will try to assist them with,” Hall said.
Vendors were contacted on July 14 that the event was going to be postponed, according to Hall.
“They were given the option to roll their registration over to 2021 to lock in the 2020 rates and their requested spot locations, or they could request that they be issued a full refund,” she said. “And, so far, most vendors are opting to transfer their registration fees to 2021.”
She said some of the town’s CARES Act funding, as well as other initiatives, may be used to help businesses that lost revenue from the event being canceled.
