The Harrisonburg Democratic Committee is allowing absentee online ballots for its May 2 caucus for City Council candidates to help reduce exposure of voters to each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Alleyn Harned, the chair of the committee.
“We are moving to a system that allows [voters] to participate in the Democratic Party’s caucus from home,” Harned said.
He said absentee ballots have already been registered and are already being returned to the committee. No reason is necessary to request an absentee ballot.
“We will get ballots to folks as soon as their IDs are validated,” Harned said.
Early votes will not be counted until 5 p.m. May 2 after the caucus is over, he said.
To participate in the Harrisonburg Democratic caucus for council candidates, one must be a voter registered in the city and agree to support the winners of the caucus, according to Harned.
“We want as many people as possible to vote absentee in this process rather than to be in-person,” Harned said.
However, in-person voting will still be available for the caucus, as well as in-car voting, at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Democratic Party headquarters at 850 W. Market St. in Harrisonburg between 1 and 5 p.m., according to Harned.
Five Democratic candidates for council declared before the midnight March 23 deadline. The seats of Democrats Mayor Deanna Reed and Councilman Richard Baugh are up for grabs, along with the seat of independent Councilman George Hirschmann.
Reed and Baugh are seeking re-election, while newcomers Luciano Benjamin, a James Madison University student, Laura Dent, a technical writer and JMU adjunct professor, and architect Charles Hendricks are also on the ballot.
Democratic caucus voters will choose three of the five candidates to go forward to November's general election.
Representatives from the campaigns of Baugh, Benjamin, Dent, Hendricks and Reed are on the rules committee for the voting effort, according to Harned.
On March 30, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order for residents to stay at home. At the press conference in which Northam announced the order that day, he was asked how the measure could impact May elections.
“We will have some further guidelines in the next few days,” Northam said at the time.
In the meantime, the administration has encouraged remote voting.
Roughly 300 voters tend to participate in the caucus primary for Democratic City Council candidates, according to Harned.
Those interested in voting in the Democratic primary can submit absentee request forms at http://www.hburgdems.com/.
