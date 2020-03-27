James Madison’s lacrosse team certainly isn’t alone in lamenting the sudden, premature end to its season. But the timing may have hit the Dukes extra hard as JMU was beginning to look like a team capable of another deep NCAA tournament run.
The Dukes had climbed to No. 14 in the national polls when spring sports were canceled earlier this month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation. JMU’s lone loss was in the season opener to North Carolina, which finished a near-unanimous No. 1 in what turned out to be the final rankings.
Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe’s squad had just hammered Rutgers and No. 21 Penn State in back-to-back games and had a few more opportunities to prove themselves coming up with ranked Maryland and Virginia squads on the schedule leading up to Colonial Athletic Association play.
“Emotionally, we’re working through that we had just turned the corner as a program and we were playing some great lacrosse,” Klaes-Bawcombe said. “Our confidence was being built and we were about to turn around and the next week was Cornell, Maryland, and U.Va. It feels like we have unfinished business.”
JMU won the NCAA title in 2018 behind a senior-laden squad and followed it up last year with another CAA title, but a disappointing first-round exit in the NCAA playoffs.
This season the Dukes brought back some standouts, including redshirt-junior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty and senior attacker/draw control specialist Maddie McDaniel.
But it was the emergence of multiple young players that had recently made it seem like JMU could once again be ready to contend on a national level.
Freshman attacker Isabella Peterson was the Dukes’ leader in points with 15 goals and three assists through six games while fellow first-year Taylor Marchetti was among the team leaders in ground balls with 10.
“Some of our girls were really starting to come along,” Klaes-Bawcombe said. “We were seeing improvement with each game as we gained more experience in places. That’s part of what makes it so tough.”
But a season cut shot also leaves some reasons to be optimistic for the future. The NCAA will vote Monday on whetheer spring sport athletes will be able to regain a year of eligibility. Even the governing body votes in favor of granting players who had this season cut short another year, it’s not entirely clear which seniors would choose to return to compete.
JMU was just beginning to see the recruiting boost from its 2018 national championship with a highly-regarded class coming in next season. Depending on who comes back, the Dukes could start 2021 among the favorites to challenge for another title.
But at the moment that seems awfully distant and the current group of Dukes simply fills unfulfilled in 2020.
“This is unfamiliar territory for all of us. I just don’t feel like my thirst has been quenched,” Klaes-Bawcombe said. “It’s the unknown and for a program like ours that is hard. We don’t get to see how good we could be.”
