Like essentially everything else in sports, the WNBA Draft won’t go on in its typical manner next month. But the draft will take place in an adjusted manner on April 17, and it’s possible there could be some James Madison involvement in on of the spring’s rare live sports events.
The Dukes have a pair of potential draftees after seniors Kamiah Smalls and Kayla Cooper-Williams had their record-setting careers cut short before the postseason thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “virtual draft” will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. with picks made remotely with no players, fans or media present. Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu is expected to be the first overall pick, but it’s possible the two JMU standouts see their names called before the three-round draft is done.
Smalls, the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year who averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, is a potential second or third-round pick according to JMU coach Sean O’Regan and Smalls’ agent, Eric Wiesel.
Cooper-Williams, a 6-2 center who averaged 6.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 points per game, is listed as a third-round pick on at least one prominent mock draft. Another JMU senior, shooting guard Jackie Benitez, could have opportunities to pursue a playing career internationally.
“For Kamiah and Jackie, I’m basically getting them on the phone with every agent that is interested,” O’Regan said earlier this month. “Obviously, we don’t let them do that during the year, but now is the time. I want them to get a feel for where they stand and what they might be offered.”
While Smalls is aggressively pursuing a professional playing career and hired Wiesel to represent her, Cooper-Williams’ current plans include returning to JMU next year to finish her graduate degree and work as a graduate assistant coach for the Dukes.
O’Regan said if the school’s all-time leading shot blocker was selected by a WNBA team in April, Cooper-Williams would likely attend the tryout. But for the moment she has every intention of returning to school and coaching.
Smalls, on the other hand, will try to earn a free agent spot with a WNBA franchise even if she isn’t drafted. The Philadelphia native could also have plenty of options to play overseas.
For all potential draftees, finding ways to prepare is a challenge. Had the college basketball season continued as planned, Smalls and Co. may have had more opportunities to be scouted during postseason play followed by other workouts early in April.
That is all obviously off the table, leaving playing like Smalls to be creative.
“It’s a grind right now,” Smalls said. “I feel like now is the time when my preparation skills really kick in. Finding ways to stay active and on my game so I’m not falling off is the biggest goal right now. I have a couple of opportunities and I plan to go at them he’d on. I’m not going to let a lack of preparation be the obstacle that stops me from moving up on charts.”
Smalls said she’s been encouraged by the feedback and excited to work with Wiesel and his agency to find the best opportunities available even in an uncertain time.
“Eric is a guy with a lot of successful experiences and I strongly believe he’s going to work his hardest to sell my potential and hard work to those next-level coaches,” Smalls said. “I’m super pumped for what could be next with him in my corner.”
European leagues remain a possibility for both Smalls and Benitez, who averaged more than 13 points per game the past season. But O’Regan is pulling for Smalls to join fellow JMU product Tamera Young in the WNBA whenever the league can resume play.
“I think everybody wants to make the WNBA,” O’Regan said. “If you can make a WNBA team your stock overseas drastically rises as far as what you get paid and all of that. But what I’ve heard from several different sources, WNBA head and assistant coaches is that Kamiah has a really good shot at getting drafted. They say late second round to third round is where her range could be. All the feedback I’ve heard is she has a very good chance to either get drafted or sign a free agent contract.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.