Michael Clark had no experience with Division III football when he arrived at Bridgewater College in 1995.
He’d been a Division I player at Cincinnati and an assistant coach at Murray State, Virginia Tech and VMI. Taking his first head coaching job he simply hoped to win enough games so he could stay in one place until his two young daughters finished high school.
Friday night his Eagles will take the field against Shenandoah in what could be Clark’s final home game at BC. He’s far exceeded that initial goal - Clark’s daughters each have advanced degrees and Clark will retire after this season with more victories than any coach in Old Dominion Athletic Conference history.
But Clark’s influence at Bridgewater goes well beyond the 165 games he’s won. When the coach sits down in the dining hall, it’s not unusual for the school’s academics to flock to his table to find out what he’s reading. Renting a car or picking up a coffee at 7-11? Chances are the person on the other side of the counter has a Michael Clark story.
“I think Mike could have been a lot of things,” Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer said. “A lawyer, a doctor probably. He’s such a smart guy, so when it came to coaching football I trusted what he was saying a lot.”
Beamer was responsible for bringing Ohio native Clark to Virginia, making him the defensive coordinator for Beamer’s Virginia Tech program in 1988. Clark spent five seasons with the Hokies and two at VMI before taking over at Bridgewater - where there had actually been some talk about shutting down the football program after the Eagles had gone 5-25 over the previous three seasons.
Turning it around wasn’t a quick or easy process. Bridgewater went 0-9-1 in Clark’s first year and suffered another winless season in his fourth year before going 5-5 in 1999. The next season the Eagles won the ODAC title and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Playoffs.
The year after that Bridgewater won its first 12 games, advancing to the Division III national championship game where the Eagles lost a three-point heartbreaker to powerhouse Mount Union of Ohio.
In all, Clark has brought seven ODAC championships to Bridgewater, most recently in 2019 when the Eagles finished 10-1. During Clark’s time there, the number of annual applications to Bridgewater College, which has an enrollment of about 1,800, has grown exponentially and the school has seen more national exposure through the football program.
“In Division III your coaches are an extension of your admissions office,” Mark Griffin, BC’s senior associate director of admissions and public address announcer at home football games, said. “A guy like Mark Clark can be in here two or three times a day. He got us a lot of recognition we never had before. We’ve played on national TV and it was really a rags to riches story.”
The COVID-19 pandemic kept the Eagles off the field last fall and has shortened their ODAC title defense this spring. Bridgewater is 2-1 overall and trailers three teams who are 3-0 in the ODAC standings as the end of the regular season nears.
When the spring season ends, Eagles offensive coordinator Scott Lemn will take over as head coach, but Clark himself has tried not to think too much about what happens next.
“It’s bigger than me,” Clark said. “I’ve got a handful of seniors who probably had to sacrifice and do more to get to the playing field than any group I’ve had over the past 26 years, and it could be their last game, too. That’s significant.”
Others are quicker to point out many of those players wouldn’t be there if not for Clark.
“Before Mike got here we’d have about 60 players come out for football and be lucky to finish the season with 40,” Griffin said. “That August after the Stagg Bowl we had 150 players trying to make the team.”
One of them was Craig Smith, a linebacker who won four ODAC titles playing for Clark. Smith came back to Bridgewater in 2019 to work as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator. Since returning he’s come to understand the outsized influence Clark has on the Bridgewater campus.
“It’s the relationships he has built, everybody knows Coach Clark,” Smith said. “He will go to their office and talk to them. He never big-times anybody. He’ll go and talk to any new person who has gotten hired. We have a nice lady who works in our facilities and helps clean up at night. He sought her out and made sure she had one of our masks. The facilities crew that was plowing snow off our field just so we can get a practice in, he goes out there with our team hoodies and stuff like that just to show them appreciation.”
Clark's persona resonates around the ODAC. That includes with Shenandoah Coach Scott Yoder, whose first season in Winchester was in 2013.
"Since I have been here, he has sort of been the voice of the ODAC," Yoder told the News-Record earlier this year of Clark.
"I think we have mutual respect for one another," Hampden-Sydney Coach Marty Favret, in his 21st season, said of Clark.
But Clark’s impact is felt well beyond Bridgewater. Virginia is now loaded with coaches at various levels who either played or worked under Clark at BC.
“Any football coach who gets into this job, somebody at some point in time impacted your life and made you want to get into coaching,” Broadway High School coach Danny Grogg, who was an All-ODAC defensive lineman at BC in 2012, said. “Coach Clark has had a tremendous influence on my career and me wanting to get into coaching.”
Among the few people whose long-term impact on a football program, school and region rivals Clark’s is his former boss. With Clark about to join Beamer in retirement, the Hokies legend could certainly appreciate the job his former assistant has done.
“What a great run,” Beamer said. “I know it’s something he’s got to be very proud of. I couldn’t be happier for him.”
