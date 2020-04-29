The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented obstacles for teachers across the country as they try to adjust and teach students from their homes through technology and handed out materials.
For six weeks students have been learning from home. School divisions have had to figure out what that looks like, based on guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education.
For teachers of students who need English language instruction, the barrier to learning can be even greater.
For Anu Beheraj, an English language learner teacher at Harrisonburg High School, the resources she's been using to reach students include emails, phone calls, texts and Google Classroom.
Home-school liaisons have played a huge part in helping teachers reach students and their families, she said.
"We have access to Language Lines that help us with interpreting when we reach families and students who may not be fluent in English yet," Beheraj said.
The biggest challenge ELL teachers are facing is making sure students have access to the technological resources they need to be successful while learning from home.
When schools closed, not all students had proper internet connections and materials needed to continue their learning through distance mode. A team of individuals stepped in to make sure that all students had proper devices to continue learning.
"It has all been a well coordinated and continued effort to make sure students’ instruction continues in an uninterrupted manner," Beheraj said.
For Beheraj personally, a large part of the ELL students she serves come from challenging circumstances. A large number of them are breadwinners in their families.They continue to work in restaurants, in packaging plants and in grocery stores.
Keeping them motivated to turn in their work is sometimes a challenge, Beheraj said.
But it hasn't all been challenge after challenge. This new situation has caused educators to come out of their comfort zones and think creatively.
"For example, when I have a class meeting with my students, I interact with them in their home setting," Beheraj said. "This adds a new dimension to my knowledge of who they are and where they come from. All these are going to make my job more enriching when we return."
Google Classroom has also been the main mode of teaching for Candace Kramer, an ELL teacher at Thomas Harrison Middle School. She has been using it all year with her Newcomer class so she was already experienced with the platform going into distance learning.
"I use a screencasting application called Loom to teach new lessons and explain how to navigate assignments and activities," Kramer said.
To assess speaking, Kramer uses Flipgrid and also hosts a weekly Google Meet.
"Google Meet has been a wonderful way to check in with students and build basic English conversation skills," Kramer said. "Additionally, we are fortunate enough to have subscriptions to many self-paced literacy and math programs such as Imagine Learning, Reading A-Z, REFLEX Math, and Khan Academy."
The experience that teachers are gaining with technology during this time has been a blessing in disguise, Kramer said. And on a different level, she feels this situation has taught teachers and students a lesson in resilience.
"We all face obstacles in life that are out of our control, but it's how we respond that makes a difference," she said. "The students are watching how we are responding to this unforeseen closure and are seeing us positively adapt, grow and learn even as adults."
Despite all the technological resources and other materials being made available to families, keeping students engaged academically has been a challenge.
"Many teachers are concerned that students, especially English learners, will fall behind academically during distance learning," Weaver said. "English learners do not always have second language support at home, so we’ve been encouraging students to do what they can with the resources that they have."
Even reading a book or magazine or journaling daily will help students grow academically, Weaver has been telling students. It has also been challenging to provide appropriate, timely feedback and answer questions because teachers and students are not able to meet daily.
"English learners often have questions about vocabulary and assignment directions. Whether students are completing online or paper assignments, there is a delayed response time for teacher feedback," Weaver said.
