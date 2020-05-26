Like most aspects of everyday life, COVID-19 has made its mark and the necessity for social distancing has canceled many important life events, such as traditional graduations.
While school divisions work to figure out how to proceed, Eastern Mennonite High School has opted for a drive-in ceremony like Rockingham County Public Schools.
EMHS commencement exercises for the 39 members of the Class of 2020 will take place June 14, beginning at 2:30 p.m. The event will take place outside the school auditorium for students, families, teachers and staff, and invited guests.
Details of the event have been coordinated by Justin King, high school principal, together with class advisers, senior parent representatives and EMS technology team, and in consultation with Paul Helmuth, administrative officer for the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
Due to social restrictions in place due to COVID-19 and a commitment to keeping everyone safe, participants will remain in their cars throughout the program. Graduates and family of guests will come to the stage, with the number of people outside cars at any one time totaling no more than 10. As their name is read, each student will pick up their diploma and a rose, pose for a picture, and return to their car.
Shannon Roth, EMHS Class of 2003, a government teacher and senior class adviser, will be the commencement speaker at the seniors’ request. Student speakers will be Ava Galgano and Abby Stapleton, who will be recognized for their academic achievements.
“We looked at a number of models for how we could celebrate our seniors at this time,” King said. “Everyone agreed that we are a community, and we wanted to be together to see each student cross the stage."
