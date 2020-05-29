This should be a time of celebration for area seniors graduating with their peers as members of the Class of 2020.
But history will show that the Class of 2020 did not have a remotely ordinary experience. There are no proms, traditional graduations. No parties and award ceremonies. Plans for attending college look very different than they did three months ago. In fact, seniors were unaware that their last day of school, forever, would be their last day.
It’s been undeniably tough and people, school divisions and organizations have been doing what they can to make this time during the COVID-19 pandemic special for area seniors.
The town of Elkton has received an upgrade in the form of banners featuring the names and faces of East Rockingham High School seniors, said Mayor Josh Gooden.
Gooden and staff members began discussing the idea of selling banners that could be hung from telephone polls throughout the town as a way of honoring these students and their accomplishments.
Since then, more than 100 of these 30-by-60-inch banners have been purchased. They have been ordered and printed in different waves, and the last wave is set to be printed and hanged any day now, Gooden said.
Because of the heavy-duty nature of the banners and the cost associated with them, some families were unable to purchase a banner but still wanted to see their senior’s face featured in town. Thanks to donations, 20 banners were able to be purchased for families that didn’t have the available funds.
This is just an example of the town of Elkton’s sense of community, Gooden said, and why he’s been on Town Council since 2013.
“It’s the small-town charm and the camaraderie and the togetherness,” he said. “This project is like that in particular. People helping people in their time of need, and in case that’s the Class of 2020.”
And it’s not just Elkton that has gotten into the spirit of revamping the town to feature seniors. Broadway, Grottoes and Timberville are doing the same.
For Eastern Mennonite High School seniors, staff delivered yard signs to their students this past weekend.
Hand-delivering yard signs covered in calligraphy and handwritten notes to each senior at Eastern Mennonite School turned out to be “one of my all-time best experiences as a teacher, administrator and coach,” says Justin King, high school principal.
King, joined by senior class sponsors Shannon Roth and Jodi Hertzler, covered more than 180 miles on the trek to each student’s home and one workplace on Saturday to drop off the signs with calligraphy by art teacher Malea Gascho and math teacher Laura Hershey Herr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.