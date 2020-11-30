Free COVID-19 testing will be available twice in the city and once in Verona this week, according to a Virginia Department of Health press release.
On Wednesday, testing will be available at James Madison University's University Park at 1021 Devon Lane in the city between 2 and 6 p.m.
Also on Wednesday, testing will be available between 9 a.m. and noon at the Augusta County Government Center located at 18 Government Center Lane in Verona.
On Friday, testing will again be available in Harrisonburg at Hillandale Park between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. at 801 Hillandale Ave.
Registration is required by Thursday at 2 p.m. to get tested at Hillandale Park. To register, call the Harrisonburg Rockingham Health Department line at 540-574-5102.
— Staff Reports
