Free COVID-19 testing by the Virginia Department of Health is available in the area three times this week, according to a press release from a VDH spokesman.
Free testing will be available in Harrisonburg today, Verona on Thursday and Penn Laird on Friday.
On Thursday, free testing for those 16 and older will be available in Verona at the Augusta County Government Center located at 18 Government Center Lane from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
In Penn Laird, the testing will be held at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads, located at 1 Rockingham Park Lane, on Friday. The testing will be from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday and registration is required.
Those interested in being tested in Penn Laird on Friday must call 540-574-5102 by 2 p.m. on Thursday to register.
The city free testing event will be held at James Madison University's University Park at 1021 Devon Lane will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Registration is full as of Monday, according to VDH.
— Staff Reports
