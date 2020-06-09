Gov. Ralph Northam and State Superintendent of Instruction James Lane outlined the plan for returning students to school in the fall on Tuesday.
On March 13, Northam canceled in-person instruction for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. That school year is now over, with seniors graduating over the last few weeks.
School will reopen for all students in Virginia in the fall. But instruction will look different based on the plans outlined Tuesday. However, as with many aspects of COVID-19, research is still being done and based on available facts, things could change between now and mid-August when schools are slated to reopen.
"The main message is that they will be back in school in the fall, which we're excited about," Northam said.
The plan for reopening, like reopening businesses and restaurants, will be done in phases. Currently, all school divisions are in Phase 1 — child care for essential workers — but are ready to move on to Phase 2.
Phase 2 allows for in-person instruction for prekindergarten through third-grade students, English language learners and students with disabilities. This will allow for in-person summer school for these groups of students.
School divisions will have to submit a plan to the Department of Education about how they will comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and physical distancing guidelines.
After Phase 2, school divisions will enter Phase 3. This will allow for in-person instruction for all students, but with exceptions, including staggering schedules and staggering or closing the use of communal spaces, such as cafeterias.
Instruction must take place in small groups and students will need to be 6 feet apart. Daily health screenings will be required of students and staff, and face coverings will be required of staff and students as developmentally appropriate.
Because of the physical distance requirement, some Phase 3 instruction will take place online, Lane said.
Like Phase 2, school divisions will have to submit a report to the Department of Education on how they will implement Phase 3 while complying with CDC and physical distancing.
Eventually, school divisions will enter Phase 4, which is a return to the new normal, but that is not on the horizon yet, Northam said.
Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, said that while the school division will plan for instruction that requires students and staff to be 6 feet apart, this presents challenges.
For example, if students must be 6 feet apart, a school bus that once held 70 students will now only be able to hold 10 to 12. A classroom will only be able to accommodate about 12 students. The reality of this requirement is that students will not be able to get to school or learn in a classroom without huge challenges.
Research is still being done on children and asymptomatic carriers of the virus, and therefore it's too soon to say how instruction will look in the fall, Scheikl said.
"Do I personally hope it can be different?" Scheikl said of the governor's plans at this point. "Absolutely. We want all students in all classrooms. But we cannot open and violate orders."
The division's innovation committee, along with a safety committee and equity committee, will be tasked with drawing up a number of plans for a number of different eventualities.
As for the immediate future, if the school division is allowed to enter Phase 3 before July, when summer school takes place, RCPS will be able to host something resembling a normal summer school session.
Michael Richards, superintendent for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said he was encouraged that state officials have determined that schools in Virginia can move into a new, less restrictive phase of reopening related to education.
"I appreciate that the removal of restrictions provides more options to us," Richards said. "I also appreciate the flexibility in the state’s plan because I recognize that we must reopen in a manner that reflects the health, safety, education, and other needs of our unique community."
HCPS' "Return to School Task Force" will begin using the state’s new guidance in its planning.
Sports will also return in the fall, but only as long as shared equipment and intentional contact is avoided at this time. In terms of bystanders, fields can accommodate 30% capacity or up to 50 people.
(4) comments
I suggest the “ orders” you cite are Ridiculous and drafted by people trying to head off any possible future legal action, not truly worried about the medical Issues.
The opening strategy as presented by the bureaucrats is a total jumble of gibberish.
My gosh these folks are looney. Completely illogical for most any school system to implement.
You open the schools as usual with increased sanitation....check for student illnesses or possible fevers and enter the classrooms to learn
What about transportation, activities & athletics, food service, etc. completely shallow.
Northam’s guidelines seem absurdly difficult to meet. There will be much confusion.
I'm certain nobody knows what to do and we all have to figure it out. I'm certain DN-R should pay a royalty for the overused photo of the governor.
