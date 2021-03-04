The Central Shenandoah Health District is continuing to expand who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as more doses become available and more people are vaccinated, according to Laura Lee Wight, district spokesperson.
Specifically, this means Virginia residents ages 16 to 64 with severe medical conditions, she said.
“We're starting to get into that pool of people,” Wight said.
The health district is planning a clinic to vaccinate people ages 50 to 64 with medical conditions, as well as those 65 and older, she said.
Limitations on the supply of vaccines means even though large segments of the population could be vaccinated, the health district remains focused on the prioritized within the priority groups, according to Wight.
She said even though new groups of the 1b priority group will be slated for vaccines shortly, that doesn’t mean all of the already eligible populations have been vaccinated.
“Just because were thinking of moving into other priority groups doesn’t mean we're done,” Wight said.
Next on the health district’s list include essential workers in agriculture, food and other manufacturing, Wight. said.
The health district also continually evaluates how the vaccine rollout is going, according to Wight.
“We’ll be continuing to evaluate our vaccine click plan per week based on our vaccines we're allotted,” she said.
Grocery store workers, public transit workers, mail carriers for both the U.S. Postal Service and private carriers, government officials, clergy and other faith leaders and janitorial staff are also priority groups for vaccines in the 1b category.
The increasing availability of doses provided to the health district, pharmacies and other health care groups, paired with vaccine progress, is positive, according to Wight.
Over the past week, an average of 52,455 vaccine doses have been administered daily, according to Virginia Department of Health data accessed Thursday.
On Feb. 4, the seven-day average of doses administered was 39,350, and on Jan. 4, the weekly average was 8,825.
Over 11,000 Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents are fully vaccinated, according to VDH data updated on Thursday.
At least 13,108 county residents and 6,397 city residents have received one vaccine dose, according to VDH.
This week, the health district received 3,000 of the new single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to Wight. The doses are slated to be fully doled out by the end of this week, she said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be received weekly, like shipment of the the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two shots weeks apart, according to Wight.
She said the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be used at mass vaccination clinics around the health district, and some will also be provided to hospital systems and other health care providers.
The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “ideal” for mass vaccination clinics, Wight said.
Only one type of vaccine will be administered at each clinic to streamline the process and reduce potential complications, according to Wight.
Harrisonburg has lost at least one resident to the virus every day since Feb. 26 -- a total of 17.
On average, two city residents and one county resident have died every day for the past week, according to data updated Thursday by VDH.
In total, 94 county residents and 88 city residents have died from the virus, according to VDH data updated Thursday.
On Feb. 15, the state rolled out a central pre-registration system for those who want to be vaccinated, whether they are currently eligible or not.
Interested residents can fill out the online form at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov. Those without access to the internet or a computer can call 877-829-4682, or 877-VAX-IN-VA.
To pre-register for a vaccine at CVS, residents must go through the CVS system, which cannot be combined with the state’s due to CVS technical limitations.
Those interested in registering to receive a vaccine through CVS can go to the CVS website, use the CVS app and those without internet access can call (800) 746-7287, according to a previous interview with a CVS spokesperson.
