Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg announced it would temporarily close beginning today because of possible COVID-19 exposure to workers at the course, according to a Wednesday evening post on the course's Facebook page.
The resulting reduction in staff would make operation of the course untenable, according to the post.
The post said the move is being made "out of an abundance of caution."
Heritage Oaks Golf Course is operated by the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.