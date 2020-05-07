There were no plans for the First Online Dart League to become what it is now – a 40-man, four-division organization with live streaming broadcasts of matches three nights per week.
That wasn’t on the radar two years ago when six former James Madison students sought a convenient way to reconnect over a sport they all enjoy, instead of waiting to hit a bar and throw darts after the next Dukes football game, wedding or any other event that might bring them back together.
“What seems to be a theme for this league is you never really expect it to happen,” said FODL commissioner Erik Pitzer, a 2007 JMU graduate. “You have a bunch of people with good ideas and who are willing to put in a little time to organize something, and you see it pay off.”
While the sports world in America has shut down since mid-March due to the coronavirus, the FODL has not had to stop its live events since all league members compete from home. Players only need darts, a dartboard, a smartphone, a tripod to point the camera of the smartphone at the dartboard and another smart device like a laptop or iPad for scorekeeping over DartConnect, a live-scoring app.
So Pitzer and the five JMU alums – Zac Price, Chad Reep, Thomas Yeo, Rob Yeo, and Dillon Paradis – who all played a part in starting the league, decided to take advantage of the situation for the better.
Interest in the league was already up, according to Pitzer, because their members and loyal viewers were stuck at home like everyone else.
“I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to do during this stay-at-home and quarantine,” said Rob Yeo, an-ex MadiZone student broadcaster who worked JMU men’s basketball, baseball and softball games. But now he competes in and calls FODL games via Twitch when he’s not working his day job as an air traffic controller at Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey.
“We knew we had a bunch of guys following along on our Twitter, Instagram and Twitch so we called it the Quarantine Cup,” Yeo explained. “And it was a $10 registration fee to join and all of the proceeds went to Feeding America. And then we were able to get a tournament with probably 64 people putting in money, and then rather than broadcasting actual matches, which we normally do, we just had a Twitch stream of 12 different scoreboards at a time and people were scoreboard watching and on the bottom we promoted that all proceeds were going to Feeding America with a link to our PayPal, so if people had tuned in to watch and they wanted to throw some money at it, they could.”
That was the first of a few charity tournaments the league held between its winter regular season and spring regular season. The FODL is in the second week of its spring season now.
Price said in total the league raised about $2,000 for coronavirus relief with funds being sent to Feeding America, Direct Relief, Spaulding Rehabilitation Emergency Response Fund, and Pale Fire Helps.
“We let the winner of the tournament choose where the money gets donated,” Price said, “so we’ve donated to a bunch of different frontline relief funds.”
Pitzer said: “For us to pull something together like that was pretty cool for people who were just bored on a Saturday wanting to throw darts.”
The commissioner said the five other JMU alums to help start the league all graduated between 2006 and 2013. They grew close over tailgates at JMU football games in P Lot on Saturdays in the fall, he said.
“I think all of us threw in college,” Price said. “Maybe not together, but we all played in college. Erik and I would throw in college a lot and I remember even shortly after college I was watching British Darts, which is its own unique thing and in March of 2018, Erik sent out an email to five other guys. We set up webcams and it’s a unique game where you don’t have to be on the same board, but you can still play against each other. And since you each take a turn throwing, you can do that remotely. We set it up and the original season was just the six of us and after that we had so much interest.”
What started with friends evolved into a league filled with friends and friends of friends, according to Pitzer.
“It just snowballed,” Pitzer said as he chuckled. “It was never like, ‘Hey we’re going to start this league.’ It was, ‘Let’s play a game,’ and then, ‘Oh, there’s six of us. Let’s play a league. Let’s play a playoff.’ And how do we do it? We’re all pretty tech-savvy, so we all figured out an app to use where we could score remotely, and then Dillon was familiar with Twitch.
“But we didn’t think anyone besides us would want to watch at first, but sure enough we do a little six-week league between us and a few friends caught word of it and then they were like, ‘How can I join?’ And then we have another season that doubled to 12 players, and now two years later we’re in a league of 40 people.”
Pitzer lives in Frederick, Md. and works as a creative manager for a marketing consultant. Rob Yeo is in New Jersey. Other players are in Virginia and spread out up and down the East Coast mostly, though, the league added a player from Canada and an American living in Germany this past season.
“We don’t have a league fee,” Price said. “We let people join when they want to, but I think we’re going to have to start charging soon because we’re doing so much work behind the scenes. Statistics, Google sheets to organize the league and it’s a lot of work. We’ve discussed that if people are willing to pay $10 for a weekend charity tournament where you might play twice over two days, then there’s interest probably to pay a league fee.”
Added Pitzer: “I want to grow, but grow manageably. I don’t want to get to a point where it doubles in size and you lose all sense of community and it’s out of control. But we’re growing at a steady pace and we’ll keep the great momentum rolling to see where it goes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.