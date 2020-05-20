James Madison announced on Wednesday dates for a few of its most anticipated games for the debut men’s and women’s basketball seasons at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
The Dukes will play host to nearby ACC foe Virginia in both men’s and women’s basketball during November. The JMU women will take on the Cavaliers on Nov. 10 with the reigning national champion U.Va. men visiting Harrisonburg on Nov. 19.
The men and women will each also take on former Colonial Athletic Association rival George Mason - with the Patriots’ men’s program coming to town on Nov. 30 and the women’s team visiting on Dec. 6. In addition, the JMU women will receive a visit from Villanova on Nov. 15 and the men will play host to Old Dominion on Dec. 7.
JMU is moving into the new 8,500-seat arena after playing nearly four decades at the Convocation Center.
In other news, Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday that the NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary activities for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball beginning on June 1 and running through the end of the month.
All athletic activities had previously been on hold through May 31. Thamel also reported the council will address other Division I sports within a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.