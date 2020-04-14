After it was determined that James Madison University students would not return to campus for the remainder of the spring semester, the decision was also made to postpone commencement for the Class of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, JMU officials released information about a tentative date for a late summer commencement.
If public health conditions allow, students and their families, friends and loved ones are invited to Harrisonburg to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments in early August, President Jonathan Alger said in a letter to students.
The university will host a series of special events on campus and downtown for graduates on Aug. 6 and 7, culminating with in-person commencement ceremonies on Aug. 7 and 8.
Alger's administration is still working to solidify the details, but students should expect to see a communication that will ask them to RSVP to the commencement events.
If for health and safety reasons JMU is unable to host graduation in August, it will host those events at a later date. Alger said he hopes this does not become necessary, but acknowledges it is a possibility.
"Please be assured that we’ll do everything we can to provide a memorable commencement experience for you and your families," he said.
In the meantime, those slated to graduate this spring will become official graduates of JMU on May 8, and an online event is planned to mark the occasion.
On May 8, JMU will host a virtual conferring of degrees, where students will be able to gather online with friends and family to receive congratulations from Alger, hear from the student speaker and be formally presented as the Class of 2020.
Leading up to May 8, there will be a number of events online and in social media that will celebrate the Class of 2020. Graduates can also expect a gift from Alger in the mail soon thereafter.
"Throughout the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we have paid special attention to you, our graduating class," Alger said. "I know this is not what you had in mind for the culmination of your time at JMU, and that the necessary postponement of commencement ceremonies disappointed many of you deeply, as it did me."
