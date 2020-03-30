Some roster shakeup was inevitable in the midst of a coaching change at James Madison and this past weekend rising junior point guard Deshon Parker became the third veteran Dukes player to put his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal.
But as new head coach Mark Byington continues in his effort to re-recruit the current JMU roster, he’s also been active with potential newcomers in the 2020 recruiting class - extending scholarship offers to four high school seniors and one junior college player over the past few days.
Parker, who averaged more than 10 points and four assists for the Dukes as a sophomore, announced via Twitter on Sunday that he had entered the portal, but said he intended to consider returning to James Madison.
Parker told the Daily News-Record in a message Sunday night that his discussions with Byington since the former Georgia Southern head coach had taken over had been “very brief, but good.”
“It just made most sense to explore all my options,” Parker continued.
Rising senior guard Darius Banks, who averaged 12.1 points per game, and senior power forward Dwight Wilson (9.8 points, 9.3 rebounds) each entered the transfer portal in the days following Byington’s hire on March 20.
Byington replaced Louis Rowe after four years with a 43-85 record and a last-place finish in the Colonial Athletic Association the past season. Byington stressed in his initial teleconference with the media at JMU that he hoped to keep each player scheduled to return to the Dukes, including those who explored their options in the transfer portal. But he also acknowledged some turnover is the norm in a coaching change. The Dukes lost just one senior, reserve guard Antanee Pinkard, who averaged a little more than one point per game.
Roughly 24 hours before Parker’s announcement became public, the Dukes offered a scholarship to Samage Teel, a 6-2 point guard from Farmville Central High School in North Carolina.
Teel has seen his stock rise considerably in the past month, picking up offers from JMU, UNC Wilmington and Presbyterian in recent days. Teel told Phenom Hoop Report he’s also heard from East Carolina, UNC Asheville, Appalachian State, and Radford, among others.
Teel wasn’t the only guard out of the Old North State to pick up an offer from JMU over the weekend. Perhaps the most intriguing of Byington’s early targets is 6-5 swingman Jamahri Harvey from Fayetteville, N.C., who played the past season at powerhouse Moravian Prep.
Harvey has a long list of offers including Wichita State, Nebraska, Hofstra and Elon and could potentially be the kind of player to make a quick impact in the CAA.
JMU, on Sunday, also became the latest school to offer 6-7 small forward from Georgia, Terrell Ard Jr. Ard, who also received an offer from UAB last week. He also has offers from Hofstra and Towson, among several others.
With the possibility of losing Wilson, one of the CAA’s leading rebounders, hanging over the program, Byington has also reached out to a pair of players who could potentially give the Dukes a boost in the post.
Justin Amadi, a 6-7 power forward from Simpsonville, S.C., picked up offers from JMU, Missouri State, Ball State, and Kent State all in the past few days. Amadi had previously gained attention from Coastal Carolina, North Texas and others.
The Dukes also offered 6-6 JUCO power forward Jermaine Marshall, who averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game at Florida Southwest last season. Marshall, who is from Birmingham, Ala., has three years of eligibility remaining and is also considering South Florida, UAB, Florida Gulf Coast, Southern Mississippi, Fresno State, Fordham, Kent State, Sam Houston State, Akron, and Drake.
Marshall said Byington had previously recruited him while the coach was still at Georgia Southern and re-established contact after taking the JMU job.
“He said that it will be a great fit and that we can do some big things at JMU,” Marshall said. “He also told me about the beautiful campus and arena. I do not have any favorites as of right now. It’s a lot of amazing schools looking at me and it is going to be a hard decision.”
