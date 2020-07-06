James Madison University hoped to host special on-campus commencement ceremonies Aug. 7 and 8 to recognize and honor the class of 2020.
According to a press release, after consulting with health officials regarding the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in compliance with Gov. Ralph Northam's Executive Order #67 prohibiting in-person public gatherings of more than 250 people indoors or outdoors, the university has decided to postpone the on-campus ceremonies.
JMU said it is determined to host in-person ceremonies to celebrate the Class of 2020; however, given the many uncertainties, the university will not be announcing a new date at this time.
The JMU Class of 2020 was officially conferred in a virtual ceremony in May and received a special gift in the mail from the university. The Class of 2020 consisted of 4,508 students.
— Staff Reports
