By the second week of classes at James Madison University, sophomore Dylan Kellum of Burke tested positive for COVID-19.
“I did everything I was supposed to,” Kellum, 20, said outside JMU’s D-Hall dining facility Monday.
“I wore a mask everywhere, I tried not to eat inside and I still got it,” the recovered COVID-19 patient said. “I don’t think there’s anything JMU can do in-person to stop [the virus] from spreading.”
The 22,000-person university began in-person classes on Aug. 26 but announced a “temporary” transition to online learning less than a week later in the wake of a dwindling supply of isolation/quarantine beds for COVID-19 patients and a sharp uptick in cases.
On Friday, JMU announced it would resume in-person classes on Oct. 5, though with changes to attempt to further reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
In-person classes will be limited to 50 students, though some classes with more than 50 students will meet in a hybrid model, but no more than 50 students in a class will meet in-person at a time, according to a press release.
All classes will move online after Thanksgiving break, which is scheduled to begin Nov. 21.
Fall break, slated for Oct. 22 and 23, has been canceled. As a result, JMU moved exams up two days, and they will be online.
However, campus will remain open after Thanksgiving break.
Dining facilities will expand their hours, lower capacity and mask wearing will be “more actively” enforced when students are not eating or drinking, according to JMU’s Friday release announcing the return to in-person learning.
JMU will also not test students before they return again, according to university spokesperson Caitlyn Read. The university has previously, and continues, to cite Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research that such mass testing is a misuse of resources.
On Friday, the CDC issued a clarification to testing recommendations reinforcing the need to test asymptomatic potential COVID-19 patients because of the virus’ ability to spread via carriers who show no signs or symptoms of the illness.
But this clarification still does not mean that the Virginia Department of Health recommends widespread testing on return to campus, Dr. Laura Kornegay, the director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said in an emailed statement Monday.
“The CDC has clarified its position on testing asymptomatic close contacts to cases, stating that close contacts to COVID cases who are asymptomatic be tested,” Kornegay said in the email.
And Read said the university has been following and continues to follow that guidance.
“We’ve been testing close-contact [potential COVID-19 patients] all along,” Read said Monday.
Also, the university is expecting only about 3,000 students to return as the rest of its students either live off campus or were able to stay on campus when classes went online, according to Read.
Though the school said it would send students home as classes moved online, 44% of the roughly 6,000 students who live on campus remained, Read said previously.
Sophomore Taly Zapanta, 19, said Monday that she remained on campus because she figured it would be easier for her to focus on her schoolwork.
Zapanta, a communications major, said the return to in-person classes relies on how JMU manages dining facilities and whether some students still gather in large groups, such as at parties. She also added mass testing of returning students would have been helpful in keeping students who were already sick away from the school.
Kellum said that even with all the changes, JMU will end in-person classes shortly after restarting in October.
“I think we’ll make it a little bit longer” than the first time JMU tried in-person classes, Kellum said. “I’d give it another week.”
Biotechnology major Eddy Fitzgerald, 23, said he was not optimistic about JMU staying open until Thanksgiving break.
“I haven’t heard anybody be optimistic, except for [JMU President Jonathan] Alger, be optimistic about what’s going to happen,” Fitzgerald said Monday.
He said it is inevitable the virus will spread in conditions such as dorms.
“When I got the email [saying classes would return in-person] I thought it was a joke,” Fitzgerald said with a laugh.
Kellum said his parents were uneasy about him returning to Harrisonburg and attending in-person classes.
“I think JMU didn’t do a good job of enforcing [their own rules],” Kellum said. “I think they put a lot of emphasis on students enforcing themselves. I didn’t see anybody breaking up big groups in dining halls or telling anyone who was walking around campus to wear a mask or pull it up on your nose.”
In addition to the other measures, JMU will be launching a mandatory surveillance testing program by contracting a third party group for 300 non-symptomatic tests of students per week to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the school also announced Friday.
“It kind of begs the question, why didn’t they do that before? What was stopping them before?” Kellum said of the new surveillance testing.
Kellum returned to his parents’ house, after he and his roommates quarantined at their off-campus home, though his symptoms were minor and he did not need to be hospitalized.
“I was mostly afraid of maybe giving it to one of my friends or giving it to someone who is immunocompromised,” Kellum said. “That was the real scary thing.”
Since classes began, Kellum’s concerns have been echoed to the Daily News-Record by many of the university’s students.
Nearly 95% of the people who die from COVID-19 have a compounding health issue, and younger populations, such as college students, are not the most at-risk, according to the CDC.
Harrisonburg reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and the seven day average of new cases has remained higher than any other point during the pandemic since Sept. 1. Cumulatively, Harrisonburg reached 2,488 cases Monday.
The city reported its first case on March 12 and passed 1,000 cumulative cases on July 17. The city recorded its second 1,000 cases in less than half the time it took to reach the first 1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.