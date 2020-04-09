Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all area colleges and universities decided last month to cancel in-person classes for the remainder of the semester. Students were sent home to finish their classes online.
Given the unprecedented change in teaching method, how will area colleges and universities judge coursework for this semester? They have gone to a credit/no credit system.
James Madison University students will have expanded access to the credit/no-credit grading options for this semester due to the transition from in-person to online course delivery.
If undergraduate students choose to take a course as credit/no credit, they receive credits for successfully completing the course with a C or above and receive no credit or penalty for completing the course with a lower grade.
There is no limit to how many classes or class hours students can choose to use the credit/no credit system.
However, once chosen, a student cannot go back on their choice of credit/no credit. Also, classes that are a prerequisite for other classes and require a certain grade will not be satisfied with the credit/no credit option.
A form was made available on the registrar's website on Tuesday and must be submitted by May 18 for a student to successfully choose a credit/no credit option.
Final exam week will remain as originally scheduled, May 1 through 7.
Blue Ridge Community College is following a similar approach and all classes will be pass/fail.
The chancellor of the Virginia Community College System is instituting a default pass/withdraw/incomplete grading scale for spring semester, with the option to allow students to request their earned letter grades. This grading policy supports students’ progress toward degree requirements and is compliant with federal and state financial aid guidelines. Withdraw dates have also been extended.
Under this system, a grade of C or higher will be considered a Pass+, which applies to college transfer, technical education and developmental courses.
A grade of D will be considered a Pass-, which also applies to college transfer, technical education and developmental courses.
A student may withdraw up to the last day of instruction without penalty.
A student can also take an incomplete, which means the faculty member and student may agree to a plan to complete remaining course requirements in the following semester.
Also like JMU, Bridgewater College has implemented a credit/no credit option while also allowing students to remain using the A-F system if they choose.
Following the posting of final grades next month, students will have the choice of keeping that grade or asking to be given credit if their grade is a C minus or higher. If a class is a prerequisite and needs a C or higher, this option still satisfies that requirement.
If a student has a D or a D minus they can choose to receive a grade of CD, which counts toward needed credits to graduate.
If a student has a failing grade they can choose NC, which is no credit.
None of the credit/no credit options at Bridgewater count toward a student's grade point average.
And finally, Eastern Mennonite University has also implemented a credit/no credit system, said spokesperson Lauren Jefferson.
To accommodate the unplanned switch from in-person to online course delivery, the Provost's Council approved a credit/no-credit policy.
Undergraduate students will receive a standard grade in each course completed for this semester and after viewing the grade, may change to a credit/no-credit option.
