Gary Diehl sat patiently inside the lobby at the Econo Lodge in Harrisonburg, waiting for his wife to complete her shift.
Back resting against the wall, his right hand sat next to his phone, which had been placed face-down on the table.
His voice had a somber tone.
Sitting inside the Econo Lodge lobby was the closest he’d gotten to the Valley Mall since losing his job as a dishwasher at Country Cookin.
“I haven’t been inside the mall since,” he said.
That was one year ago.
On the morning of March 15, 2020, Gary Diehl went into work just as he had done for the last three years. It was a Sunday shift and he was scheduled to work 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — prime time for a Sunday rush in the food industry.
The shift was unusually slow. Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement urging Virginians to stay indoors and avoid travel, which meant going out to eat wasn’t a recommended activity. Within two hours he was sent home.
At the time, Diehl didn’t think the moment he left the kitchen that Sunday afternoon would be his last. Within two days, he received a call from the restaurant’s manager saying it would transition to serving food to-go style and no longer needed a dishwasher.
Diehl loved his job.
By September, president of the Virginia restaurant chain Tom Dodson announced in a letter posted on the company’s website that four of its locations would close permanently as of Sept. 17, including in Harrisonburg.
Diehl was out of a job.
“If I had known sooner, I would have looked for a job sooner,” he said.
During the time of unemployment, Diehl took on a new job of being his wife’s caretaker.
“On March 2, I broke my upper arm and tore my rotator cuff,” said Kim Diehl. “I’m still going through treatment for that.”
The word “struggle” continued to echo from Kim and Gary Diehl as they recalled their experiences shared within the last year.
Kim’s injury put her without work for several weeks as she recovered and although Gary’s unemployment checks helped, the unexpected medical bills, veterinary bills and car repairs continued to drain savings.
“Our savings paid the bills, but the money is running out,” Kim said. “It’s a godsend to be able to pay everything and not be late.”
And after each hardship is aired out, the couple of 10 years share another common phrase — “We are hanging in there.”
When the couple left the lobby of Econo Lodge for the evening, both were unaware that within a few days and one year after his last shift at Country Cookin, Gary would receive a call he had been waiting for.
He was employed again.
“I was in shock,” he said.
“I feel blessed our prayers were answered,” Kim said. “We will even be able to go off of food stamps.”
Gary’s story isn’t one widely shared with others who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Bureau of Labor statistics provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, the unemployment rate in April 2020 was 14.7%. As of February 2021, the unemployment rate was recorded at 6.2%.
In Ann Rosson’s case, COVID-19 changed her life “forever.”
“I lost the job that I loved,” she said.
Her unemployment came during a time she didn’t think it was possible for things to get worse, but they did. Sitting in a conference room at the Daily News-Record, the silence was broken by a paced ticking coming from a black bag Rosson set on the table in front of her. The bag wasn’t carrying her personal belongings, but liters of oxygen.
Rosson is known as one of the “long-haulers,” or someone who is still suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19.
It was in June when her battle with COVID-19 began — nearly 10 months ago.
On June 22, Rosson started her shift as a hospice aid when her oxygen levels plummeted.
Unable to walk, she called her husband to take her to Sentara RMH Medical Center. That day was the last time Rosson stepped foot inside the place she thought was her perfect job and a place where coworkers were her family.
“That was the last time I was at work,” she said.
Rosson spent six days in the coronary care unit, or CCU, and was placed on oxygen. She refused requests to be placed on a ventilator. There was a feeling of loneliness when Rosson was in the hospital.
She said her IV tubes dragged across the floor outside of the room to allow staff the ability to administer fluids and medication without stepping inside.
“It was a scary, scary time,” she said. “Not having visitors ... being by yourself made things worse.”
On July 2, she was discharged from the hospital but was unable to return to work.
“I couldn’t stand up for more than two minutes at a time because my oxygen was really, really low,” she said.
When she returned to the hospital in November, her employer called.
“She called me and she said ‘we aren’t firing you, we are taking you out of the system.’ And I said ‘Will I lose my insurance?’ and she said ‘Yes,’” she said.
“I started crying.”
“When I thought things couldn’t get worse. I mean, you’re trying to get better and that’s enough to worry about and then you lose your job and your insurance, so then you have all that to worry about on top of it … it was very difficult,” she said.
Rosson wasn’t in a position to deny medical treatment. If she did, she would have never done a biopsy to find out that COVID-19 left her with the lung disease sarcoidosis.
“Had they not tested that, I wouldn’t have known,” she said. “I’d never have quality of life.”
In between the conversation, Rosson had pulled out her phone to show how her lungs had changed since getting COVID-19. One picture displayed a CT scan from September of Rosson’s lungs, which had visible white scarring.
The next picture, of a CT scan in November, was different.
The white scarring on her lungs made up nearly 50% of the picture, resembling highly marbled steak.
“It’s not curable, but it’s treatable,” she said.
