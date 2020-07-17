Four months ago, the Virginia Department of Health’s Central Shenandoah Health District reported its first cases of COVID-19 in Harrisonburg.
In the months to come -- particularly April, May and June -- the number of cases grew quickly as the virus spread in the Friendly City, hitting some nursing homes and poultry plants hard.
In the first half of July, the health district reported fewer new cases in Harrisonburg, usually just a few a day.
But the cases added up.
On Friday, the health district reported that the city topped 1,000 COVID-19 cases with 1,001. Rockingham County reported 814 cases, while Virginia logged 75,433.
The number, Mayor Deanna Reed said, is a reminder that the virus is still out there and that precautions need to be taken.
“We are still in the middle of a pandemic,” Reed said. “The coronavirus hasn’t gone anywhere. This virus is still strong. We still need to take precautions. We need to be wearing masks when we’re out in public ... in our restaurants and our stores.”
Reed recently hosted a mask drive and collected several thousand masks. She said she’s still collecting and still handing out masks to those who need them through the city manager’s office.
Looking into the 1,000 cases, roughly 10% came from residents and staff of Accordius Health on South Avenue.
Harrisonburg has one of the highest death rates in the state with 53.7 per 100,000 residents.
Of the 29 COVID-19-related deaths in the city, Accordius accounted for at least 21 of them.
When asked for an interview with a VDH employee regarding trends locally, a spokesperson referred the Daily News-Record to the agency's website.
Since the first cases in Harrisonburg four months ago, Sentara RMH Medical Center has been working to handle the caseload.
In the city, 76 people have been hospitalized with the virus, compared to 87 in the county, according to the VDH.
Sabrina Shifflett, the hospital’s director of patient care services, said the hospital was prepared from the beginning with a plan to handle a pandemic.
She said the plan included bed capacity management, obtaining extra equipment and increasing the supply of personal protective equipment.
“We all know as things emerged, things were changing constantly with PPE requirements,” she said. “We had to adapt and change quickly.”
While the hospital is still treating COVID-19 patients every day, she said, the numbers have dwindled compared to April and May. She said the reduction is because people are taking precautions by wearing masks and social distancing.
“I absolutely attribute that to the community’s response,” Shifflett said.
While everyone who enters the hospital is screened for COVID-19 symptoms, the hospital, she said, is mostly back to normal. She said surgeries and other patient care has resumed.
“It’s very safe to come to the hospital for care,” she said, adding that residents should be seeing doctors when needed, especially for routine physicals.
While the number of new cases has slowed down in Harrisonburg, Reed said the city is preparing for when college students return to campus. She said she anticipates that students from James Madison University, Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite University will begin to trickle in by mid-August.
“We need to get prepared for August,” said Reed, adding that everyone needs to do their part to take precautions. “We know there might be a spike in the numbers. We need to wash our hands, wear masks, always practice social distancing and stay home if we’re sick. We’re in this for the long haul.”
Shifflett said the hospital has been working with JMU on its reopening plans.
“We are prepared if we get a surge,” she said.
