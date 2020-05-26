Employees and volunteers with Harrisonburg City Public Schools have been busy the last few months making sure that families have access to meals while students are out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school division was swift to come up with a plan in the weeks following the governor's orders that students would not be returning to the classroom after March 13.
The plan has changed somewhat since then as the United States Department of Agriculture has allowed for more meals to be given during a single pickup. Now, families can pick up a bag containing six meals on Tuesdays and eight meals on Thursdays, per child.
As of last Thursday, the last pickup day, 215,942 meals had been distributed to families, said Andrea Early, executive director of school nutrition. They are averaging about 1,800 meals distributed per pickup day, although that number goes up when there is something else going on at the school, such as a school supply pickup.
And there are no plans to slow down. During a normal school year there is a week break for cafeteria staff between the end of school and the first week of summer school. But not wanting to leave families without this resource even for that short amount of time, the school division will continue with the current system without pause.
"This is a difficult time and there is likely more food insecurity this year," Early said. "We didn't want to go a whole week without meals."
Although most families are collecting their meal bags during the twice-weekly pickup times from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, there are those families that have requested food be delivered, whether due to transportation issues or because they can't make the pickup time.
"But generally that time seems to work for most people," Early said.
It took some getting used to, having employees and volunteers work while also social distancing as opposed to in the past working side by side. But Early said they've gotten into a good routine and will continue to serve students and families for the foreseeable future.
For more information about the HCPS meal plan, a link can be found on the main school division website, harrisonburg.k12.va.us.
