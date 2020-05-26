Judy Warren has a strong appreciation for EMS and EMT workers. They were the last people her husband, Charles, spoke with before he died in October.
In the wake of the loss of her husband, Warren has focused on doing what she can to help, especially during these difficult times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Warren reached out to family friend Diane Roll, owner of Mama's Caboose food truck, to ask if there was a group or organization she could fund to provide free food.
Roll considered the options and then contacted Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was told the week of May 17 through May 23 was National EMS Appreciation Week. It seemed like the perfect fit and Warren provided $1,500 to feed EMS workers for the entire week.
"I wanted to do something for someone on the front lines," Warren said.
And Mama's Caboose has provided food at a number of important events in Warren's life, including her grandson's graduation party and her late husband's reception.
The generosity did not go unnoticed. On Saturday, Jessica Tappy, a emergency department tech at Sentara RMH, along with a dozen EMS workers surprised Warren with a show of appreciation in the form of a homemade quilt made up of T-shirts from all the area rescue stations.
Tappy and her EMS worker boyfriend traveled the area collecting T-shirts and had a friend make them into a large quilt for Warren.
"I felt in my heart that we had to do something to thank you for what you did," Tappy said. "We couldn't have done any of this without you."
Warren and her family met Tappy and members of the EMS team outside of the emergency department at Sentara RMH Medical Center on Saturday to accept the quilt.
"It's so wonderful," Warren said. "It's such a nice gesture to let me know everyone appreciated it."
When asked if she knew where she was going to put the quilt Warren said, "Oh yes. I'm going to put it on Charles' bed."
