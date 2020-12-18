New COVID-19 case numbers in area nursing homes are being driven by staff, not residents, according to two county facilities.
“The relevance of the virus in our community is increasing and because [the virus is] so very infectious, it means we’re more subject to it,” said Crista Cabe, spokesperson for Bridgewater Retirement Community.
The Virginia Department of Health has identified three ongoing outbreaks in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County nursing homes. Outbreaks are defined as having at least two new positive cases identified by molecular tests, according to the VDH.
At BRC, there have been 18 new cases in December — 15 staff members and three residents, according to Cabe.
The new case numbers at Sunnyside Communities reflect a similar pattern.
“We currently have 11 positive cases that are staff cases. We have two resident cases,” said Karen Wiggington, spokesperson for Sunnyside.
Wiggington and Cabe said staff are not able to live in a bubble.
“The bottom line is they go home and they are in the community doing what they have to do. And while they may be working very hard to stay safe, it doesn’t mean they won’t get the virus,” Wiggington said.
At Accordius Health in Harrisonburg, 117 cases have been reported since the facility first notified the VDH of infections on April 8 and is currently listed on the VDH website as having an ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 25 deaths from COVID at the site. A spring outbreak at Accordius led to the deaths of at least 22 residents.
Older adults are at highest risk of the most severe complications from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Eight out of 10 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in American adults 65 years or older, according to the CDC. The virus is roughly 630 times as deadly to those 85 years or older than to people aged 18 to 29. For patients 65 to 74, the virus is 64 times as deadly compared to young adults.
Local virus cases are rising rapidly, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
There has been an average of 59 new cases reported in Rockingham every day over the past week — the highest point since the beginning of the pandemic. Harrisonburg's seven day average of new cases is 39.
The county set another record day of new COVID-19 cases for the fourth time this month on Thursday with 110 reported by the Virginia Department of Health.
Before December, the highest single day of new cases was 50 reported on Nov. 28.
On Friday, 44 new cases were reported in the county. There have been a total of 3,189 cases among Rockingham County residents with 188 virus hospitalizations and 38 deaths since the pandemic began.
“The whole country is seeing this post-Thanksgiving surge,” Cabe said.
In Harrisonburg, 28 new cases were reported Friday.
The city saw its second highest day of new cases Thursday with 95 reported by the VDH. On Wednesday, the city reported 33 new cases. The record for new cases is still 143 in a single day on Sept. 8, shortly after James Madison University students returned for fall classes.
With a 16.3% positivity rate in the county, staff at BRC and Sunnyside are regularly tested before interacting with residents, according to Cabe and Wiggington. And staff at the nursing homes are following every precaution to contain the outbreaks, including halting visits, Cabe and Wiggington said.
The nursing homes have also been in contact with federal officials and contractors to get residents and staff who work with at-risk residents vaccinated.
Vaccination of residents at retirement and nursing homes is being handled by a federal contract with CVS/Walgreens, according to Robert Parker, a spokesperson for VDH.
Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community is waiting for confirmation of vaccination clinics in January, according to a Friday email from spokesperson Maureen Pearson.
Two preliminary dates have been set for vaccination clinics at Sunnyside, but they are not yet confirmed and dates could not be provided Friday, according to Wiggington.
There are over 500 residents at Sunnyside, with 75 who live in health care support areas. The facility's staff numbers around 330, according to Wiggington.
Cabe said BRC has also been in contact with CVS and should know when vaccine clinics will be held by the end of the year, hopefully before Christmas.
There are roughly 550 residents of BRC and around 420 people on staff, according to Cabe.
“We have heard from CVS this week that they’re going to be able to schedule our clinic very soon,” Cabe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.