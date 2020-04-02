New James Madison basketball coach Mark Byington has continued to stay busy on the recruiting trail, even if the trail is a bit of a misnomer these days.
The NCAA extended its ban on in-person recruiting both on and off-campus on Wednesday, pushing the earliest possible date for recruiting visits to the start of June. But that hasn’t stopped Byington from using the technology available to go after players to fill out the JMU roster.
The Dukes lost senior Antanee Pinkard to graduation and have three players in the transfer portal — starters Deshon Parker, Dwight Wilson, and Darius Banks. Those three have the option to return to JMU, but Byington has also extended scholarship offers to players at their positions and has been looking to the junior college ranks for potential impact players.
Offers to a pair of JUCO prospects — forward Jermaine Marshall from Florida Southwestern State and Cam Holden from Gulf Coast State — is something of a departure from previous head coach Louis Rowe and his staff. Rowe brought in two JUCO transfers in four years at the helm, signing Pinkard and power forward Develle Phillips, who graduated after the 2018-19 season.
Byington has expressed his desire to continue to build the roster around high school signees, but circumstances creating limited recruiting opportunities for a coach entering a new program may contribute to the attention to junior colleges this spring.
Marshall and Holden also have a few things in common - including a previous relationship with Byington and tenacity on the backboards. Both players helped their teams qualify for the NJCAA national tournament, which was supposed to be played in Hutchinson, Kan., last month before the COVID-19 outbreak forced the event to be cancelled.
Holden, who won MVP honors after leading Gulf Coast to its first NJCAA Region 8 championship in 48 years, said he had been considering offers from Tennessee-Martin, Troy and South Carolina State before receiving one from JMU this week.
Byington had recruited the 6-5 combo guard from Forsythe, Ga., out of high school before Holden went JUCO. He averaged more than 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists during his sophomore season at Gulf Coast.
“He has been recruiting me since my junior year of high school,” Holden said. “I had to go to junior college for two years because of my grade issues. He gave me the news that he always wanted to coach me so he gave me an offer to James Madison. The offer means a lot coming from him because he was one of the first college coaches I ever talked to. JMU is in the mix now. It was a dream to play for him at Georgia Southern.”
Like many JUCO prospects, Holden hadn’t taken any visits prior to the recruiting shutdown and most likely will have to make a decision without seeing his new school in person. But Holden said he’d been receiving pictures and videos of the JMU campus and construction on the new Atlantic Union Bank Center all week.
“I have very serious interest after looking at the videos of the campus life and the fan base there,” he said.
Byington had previously extended an offer to Holden’s Region 8 rival Marshall, who has three years of eligibility remaining. A 6-6 power forward, Marshall averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds for the powerhouse Florida Southwestern, which spent much of the season ranked No. 1 in the nation.
Marshall has a fairly impressive list of offers in addition to JMU including South Florida, UAB, Florida Gulf Coast, Southern Mississippi, Fresno State, Fordham, Kent State, Sam Houston State, Akron, and Drake.
Like Holden, Marshall was also recruited by Georgia Southern when Byington was still the coach there.
“He said it would be a great fit and that we can do some big things at JMU,” Marshall said. “He also talked about the beautiful campus and arena.”
Both experienced JUCO players could potentially be the kind to make an impact right away for JMU. But the new Dukes coach certainly hasn’t ignored high school seniors.
J’vonne Hadley, a 6-6 class of 2020 guard from Minnesota, posted to Twitter on Wednesday he had received an offer from JMU, making him the fifth high school prospect in the class to pick up an offer from the Dukes since Byington took over on March 20.
Hadley also has offers from CAA rival Northeastern along with South Dakota, Colorado State and UNC Greensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.